KENDALLVILLE — Don’t worry kids, you can still get your candy this year.
And, honestly, you’ll have to do less work for it.
In a world where COVID-19 is affecting just about any event that draws lots of people, Kendallville’s annual Trick or Treat on Main Street event is no exception. But instead of being outright canceled as most events in the city have been this spring, summer and fall, the candy will still flow.
It just won’t look like it usually does.
The Kendallville Area Chamber of Commerce, which hosts the annual event around Halloween, sent out notices to downtown businesses this week informing them that the event is being transformed into a drive-thru.
Normally, youngsters in their customers gather at Main and Rush streets and start at City Hall, then head north up the western block and south down the eastern block collecting treats from downtown business owners.
But with COVID-19 afoot, the event that typically draws hundreds and involves a lot of person-to-person contact between trick-or-treaters and business owners will this year be a one-stop shop.
“Due to concerns with regard to the COVID-19 pandemic, this year Kendallville will be doing their Trick or Treat on Main event as a curbside service, where families can drive up to the corner of Main and Rush streets to pick up pre-packaged ‘treat bags’ for their children,” the chamber flier states.
The model is actually similar to how Kid City ran this summer. Normally, Kid City draws hundreds of families to the Noble County Fairgrounds to take part in numerous fun activities and get information about local family-oriented services in the community.
This year that live event was called off, but instead turned into a drive-thru where families could pick up bags filled with goodies and activities for kids to do at home.
Candy bags will be assembled at the chamber and then distributed at the drive-thru starting at 10 a.m. on Oct. 31.
“If your business would like to donate candy this year, we sure would appreciate it,” the chamber flier says. “Donations may be dropped off at the Kendallville Chamber any weekday prior to Friday, October 23rd. As a guideline, we generally have about 400 children come through town for this annual event.”
Candy donations should be individually wrapped items and no loose candy will be accepted for safety reasons.
Kendallville hasn’t discussed what it will do about trick-or-treating in the city yet this.
Anyone with questions can contact the chamber at 347-1554.
