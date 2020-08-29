INDIANAPOLIS — Three DeKalb County residents have died of COVID-19 this week, with all three showing up in Indiana’s statewide report on Saturday.
Two deaths occurred on Monday and one on Tuesday, according to the Indiana State Department of Health. No other information was immediately available about the deaths.
Demographic data about the people who have died in DeKalb County is still currently suppressed by the state. The state does not display information if there are fewer than five deaths in a county and although DeKalb County has now passed that level, the state dashboard has not been updated as of yet.
The DeKalb County Health Department, which typically sends out updates on new COVID-19 activity with basic demographic info, had not sent out any information as of 1 p.m. Saturday.
The deaths are the fifth, sixth and seventh deaths in DeKalb County, which hadn’t recorded a death since June 22.
The DeKalb County Health Department announced earlier this week that a serious outbreak had been detected at The Laurels of DeKalb County in Butler, with more than 20 residents and staff members testing positive.
As of Tuesday, Dr. Mark Souder indicated that 15 residents had tested positive as well as about a half dozen staff members.
Nursing home patients have accounted for more than half of all deaths in Indiana to date, as the virus is much dangerous to people who are older or have pre-existing conditions. The congregate living setting of nursing homes also make them vulnerable to rapid transmission as residents live in close quarters to one another.
Most of Noble County’s 30 deaths to date have come from nursing homes, as the county has gone through significant outbreaks at two facilities in the county. LaGrange County has lost 11 residents to COVID-19 all time and Steuben County had three deaths.
Indiana as a whole recorded just eight deaths on Saturday, meaning the three deaths in DeKalb County made up nearly half of the state total for the day.
On Saturday, Indiana logged another high case count, adding 1,121 cases on Saturday. That’s the second time in three days that the state has been over 1,100 cases and an uptick after about a week-long dip. The last time Indiana had 1,000 cases prior to Thursday was Aug. 22.
Testing statewide was high at more than 19,000 tests processed, but the high case count resulted in a higher positivity rate of 5.86%, up from the day before.
Locally case counts in the four-county area also saw larger increases in Saturday’s report.
Steuben County added 13 cases, DeKalb County was up 12 and Noble County added 11. The only county not to post a double-digit increase was LaGrange County, which added just three new cases.
In the week since Aug. 22, DeKalb County added the most new cases with 50 over the seven-day period. Noble County added 36 cases, Steuben County was up 30, LaGrange County added 18 cases.
Local positivity rates in the area, however, remain low. DeKalb County is the highest at 7.9% over the last seven days. State officials commonly say rates under 5% are ideal, which is where the other three counties are currently with Noble at 4.4%, Steuben at 4.23% LaGrange at 4.15%.
