FORT WAYNE — Honor Flight Northeast Indiana is honoring the veterans who were scheduled to go on canceled flights this year by presenting each with a yard sign.
“The pandemic has caused many disappointments this year, Honor Flight President Dennis Covert said. “Members of Honor Flight eagerly anticipate spending the day with our heroes in Washington. They wanted to do something to recognize our veterans for their service as they patiently await their turn to fly.”
Approximately 170 signs featuring the wars in which the veterans served are being personally delivered by the Honor Flight board and Volunteer Corps. Those veterans who live further away will receive theirs by mail. This encompasses all veterans who were booked to fly in 2020.
“It is most heartbreaking for us all to learn of a veteran passing before they have the opportunity to reflect upon those memorials built in their honor,” Covert added. “Unfortunately, we are still very unsure about what next spring will look like for flights, but we are hoping for the best.”
