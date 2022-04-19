INDIANAPOLIS — COVID-19 cases ticked up slightly across Indiana over the last week but remain near all time lows while hospitalizations continued to drop.
Despite the small increase, the virus continues to be mostly a nonfactor at this time as Indiana continues to enjoy minimal activity at this time.
The state averaged 237 cases of COVID-19 per day over the last week, which is up from the state's all-time low mark of 167 per day set a week ago. Despite the increase, current levels are still at near-best-ever marks, so the small one-week increase at this time is no immediate sign of a changing trend.
Counterbalancing the small rise in cases, hospitalizations for COVID-19 dropped from a week ago, falling to 197 total patients from 238 a week back, setting another best-ever mark for that metric.
Indiana continued to average just two new deaths per day from COVID, remaining at lowest-ever marks on that front, with the four-county area seeing no new deaths attributable to the virus this week.
COVID-19 cases have been started to rise again nationally, with the Northeast currently seeing a renewed uptick in cases. The omicron variant's BA.2 subvariant, another highly contagious strain of the virus, has been pinpointed as the lastest culprit for rising activity on the East Coast.
Public health experts expect that subvariant will spread more widely in time, with cases likely to shift westward from the current hotspots in the Northeast, although it's not likely a massive surge was like seen during the winter during the initial arrival of omicron will happen this time.
Increased immunity levels — in part because omicron was so virulent and infected hundreds of thousands in Indiana and millions upon millions nationwide — leave people with improved protection so finding new footholds may be difficult.
COVID-19 activity has also typically been lower during the summer months, possibly due to seasonal impacts as seen with other viruses like influenza, so warmer weather — if Indiana can shake off its propensity for having snow in April as the region suffered earlier this week — could help keep the virus down, too.
