INDIANAPOLIS — It's not a clean sweep, but March 2022 makes a strong claim for the title of the best month yet since the start of the pandemic.
The state has arguably seen its lowest COVID-19 activity since June 2021, the former undisputed best month of the pandemic. If not for a slightly elevated death count this past month, March 2022 would have beaten June 2021 across all metrics.
And yet, Indiana appears to be in its best shape ever with no signs that the situation is changing, with the pandemic looking either over or at least dying and dormant for now.
During the month of March, Indiana averaged only about 312 cases per day statewide, a significant improvement from a 2,080 average in February and a little better than the June 2021 mark of 314 per day, previously the state's best ever average for an entire month.
Indiana saw cases plummet after spiking to an all-time high of more than 14,000 per day as its worst-ever seven-day average in mid January, but the extremely infectious omicron variant of the virus burned itself out nearly as quickly as it came on. After infecting hundreds of thousands of Hoosiers, virus activity rapidly declined as COVID had little where else to spread.
What's also different about March 2022 as compared to June 2021 is that, last summer, case numbers had starting ticking up at the end of the month, suggesting that the state might be entering a new upswing. That turned out to be very much the case, as the arrival of the new delta variant around that time sent the state into a spiral upward that got continually worse for the back half of 2021 and led directly into the omicron variant around Christmas and the dismal start to 2022.
That's not the case right now, however, as there's been no indication that cases are starting to rise again and have been decreasing by small amounts week to week as the state has hit its best-ever numbers.
Hospitalization numbers have also fallen to all-time lows, with just 300 patients in treatment for COVID-19 across the state as the end of the month, better than 818 at the end of February.
The one area where March 2022 doesn't beat June 2021 is in deaths. The state averaged about 18 deaths per day across the past month, while deaths were under eight per day in June 2021.
At its best-ever, the state was seeing just two deaths from COVID-19 per day statewide in June 2021. Indiana isn't far off that mark, with the state averaging only about four deaths per day over the last week, so there's once again little fatal impact of the virus at this time.
Due to the across-the-board improvement, most of the state has reverted to pre-pandemic normalcy.
The Indiana Department of Health started winding down testing and vaccination efforts earlier this year and at the end of March announced it was overhauling display and reducing updates on its COVID-19 dashboard at coronavirus.in.gov to reflect the vast reduction in cases and the new challenge of accurately capturing the scope of the virus as testing has shifted in many cases to home-based tests that don't get reported to the state.
Indiana will now look primarily at hospitalization data as its primary gauge of the impact of the virus going forward rather than the robust data it was getting on testing and cases earlier in the pandemic when nearly all tests were done via labs or health care providers and reported to the state for analysis and display.
Right now, there's no indication that COVID-19 is set to make any sort of immediate comeback, although it's not impossible that the state could be gripped by future waves.
The arrival of new variants, drops in immunity levels or changes in weather could conceivably kick off new waves of infections in the future.
Two years of the pandemic have shown that immunity against the virus is not long-lasting — Hoosiers who received vaccinations were vulnerable to breakthrough cases, especially the longer out they were since their initial regimen, while the state also saw around 67,000 Hoosiers suffered reinfections, a second infection after having previously caught the virus a first time.
Indiana has also seen a seasonal correlations with the virus in the first two years, with much lower virus activity during the warm weather months and sharply larger surges in the winter like other seasonal infections such as influenza. Whether COVID-19 bounces back when the weather starts to change in fall and winter will have to be seen.
And, lastly, arrival of new variants could always trigger a new surge. Indiana saw huge spikes in virus activity in summer 2021 when the delta variant came onto the scene and then saw an even more explosive spike in cases when omicron showed up at the end of the year.
By the nature of their genetic makeup and the speed at which they replicate, virus are particularly vulnerable to new mutations. Mutations can negatively impact a virus' chances to survive and spread, but some can also give a particular strand a new advantage that allows it to thrive and transmit more easily, as was seen with previous COVID-19 variants as compared to the original strains sequenced in 2020.
Those factors are possibilities as the state advances deeper into 2022, but an equally possible outcome is that none of those occur or become a factor going forward and that COVID-19 fades into obscurity.
Time will tell long-term what the fate of COVID-19 and its impact on Indiana will be, but for now, the situation looks as good as its ever been.
