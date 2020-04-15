INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana residents and businesses have been given an extra 90 days to file and pay their individual income and corporate taxes, state officials reminded this week.
On March 19, Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb announced the Indiana Department of Revenue was extending certain filing and payment deadlines to align with the Internal Revenue Service and support Hoosiers during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Individual tax returns and payments, along with estimated payments originally due by April 15, are now due on or before July 15. Returns included are the IT-40, IT-40PNR, IT-40RNR, IT-40ES, ES-40 and SC-40.
Corporate tax returns and payments, along with estimated payments originally due by April 15 or April 20, also are now due on or before July 15. Those originally due on May 15 are now due on Aug. 17. Returns included are the IT-20, IT-41, IT-65, IT-20NP, IT-20S, FIT-20, URT-1, IT-6, FT-QP, NP-20 and URT-Q.
All other tax return filings and payment due dates remain unchanged, the Department of Revenue said.
Hoosiers who need additional time to file can request an extension. Instructions for an extension of time to file can be found on the Department of Revenue’s website, dor.in.gov. If an individual is approved for a federal extension, Indiana automatically extends the state deadline, and there is no need to file anything additional.
Although all the Department of Revenue in-person services are temporarily closed, customers can access online services at dor.in.gov/4331.htm, call DOR Customer Service at (317) 232-2240, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., EST, or send email using the online form at dor.in.gov/3392.htm.
Any changes or additional modifications to normal operations or changes to tax filing and payment deadlines will be posted on DOR’s website, as well as DOR’s social media accounts.
