INDIANAPOLIS — Although Indiana's COVID-19 numbers remain at all-time highs, local vaccines numbers hit a new all-time low this week.
Close to two-in-three area residents remain unvaccinated and there's little momentum to change that.
Statewide vaccine numbers were down, too, although not to new historic low points.
Booster numbers continue to be strong week-to-week, as previously vaccinated individuals seek to bolster their immunity, but there's little movement on those who haven't had shots before.
Statewide, Indiana logged 24,907 new first-time vaccinations, which was down from 35,543 the week before.
Indiana did have two weeks in October when statewide first-time vaccine uptake dropped under 20,000 per week, but otherwise the current rate is one of the lowest so far since vaccine distribution started more than a year ago.
Locally, only 231 residents stepped forward to get a vaccine for the first time, an all-time low for the area. That included 114 people in Noble County, 52 in Steuben County, 50 in DeKalb County and just 15 in LaGrange County.
Statewide, just over 53% of Hoosiers have been fully vaccinated, a rate that hasn't changed much in recent months. The state hit 48% in the first week of October and has increased just five percentage points in the last three and a half months.
In the four-county area, just 36% of residents in the four-county area are fully vaccinated, including 44% in Steuben County, 40% in DeKalb County, 39% in Noble County and 22% in LaGrange County.
Indiana continues to see all-time high COVID-19 numbers, with the state averaging more than 14,000 cases per day over the last seven days. Total hospitalizations remain around 3,400 patients, a number its been holding around for more than a week, and deaths are numbering around 65 per day over the last week.
The extremely infectious omicron variant of the virus kicked off a new surge after the Christmas holiday. Virus activity had already been running historically high at the holidays, but then turbo-charged to new all-time records recently.
Currently case activity is now double the previous all-time high set back in December 2020.
Vaccines have been shown statistically over the last year to not only reduce the chances of picking up an infection — breakthough cases do happen and have become more frequent as fast-replicating variants have struck the population — but significantly reduces the chances of hospitalization and death as compared to unvaccinated individuals.
Hospital systems have consistently reported that about 80%-plus of their admitted patients have been unvaccinated, despite the state having under 50% of its population unvaccinated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.