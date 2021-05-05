INDIANAPOLIS — LaGrange and Steuben counties have posted the overall worst county metric scores measuring COVID-19 spread this week.
LaGrange County has the highest positivity rate in the state once again — a title it held for multiple weeks in past surges before swinging wildly to one of the lowest positivity rates in the state for a while — while Steuben County has among the highest per-capita case rates in Indiana right now.
Overall, Indiana saw a slight worsening in its overall ratings compared to a week ago, with more impact in southern Indiana, although northern Indiana continues to struggle as more cases bleed over from Michigan where COVID-19 is still circulating widely.
DeKalb County saw improvement compared to a week ago, dropping from an orange rating for high spread back to yellow for moderate spread, while Noble County held steady in that yellow grade for another week.
In the northern two counties of the local area, however, both received aggregate scores of 2.5 points, the only two counties in Indiana to score that highly on the 0 to 3 point system.
For LaGrange County, its overall score worsened as positivity has climbed again, rising to 15.13% from 12.43% a week ago. Per-capita cases also rose to 133 per 100,000 from 113 per 100,000 a week ago.
LaGrange County is the only county among Indiana's 92 to currently have a seven-day average positivity above 15%. There's only one county in the state that's currently over 10% — its next-door neighbor in Steuben County.
All other 90 counties are currently seeing positivity lower than 10%, with a majority of those below 5%.
LaGrange County isn't in any immediate danger of reverting to a red grade, the state's worst, as cases would have to rise about 200 per 100,000 and positivity would need to stay over 15%.
LaGrange County hasn't been rated red since Jan. 13, the end of a streak of nine red ratings in 10 weeks dating back to November 2020.
Steuben County also remained orange another week with its aggregate score climbing as that county remains in very high case numbers amid ongoing high positivity.
Steuben County's per-capita case counts actually dropped a bit to 205 per 100,000 from 222 per 100,000 a week ago, but positivity once again crested 10% rising to 11.98% from 9.1% a week ago.
Although Steuben County has the second highest positivity in the state right now behind LaGrange County, it also has the seventh-highest per-capita case rate in Indiana.
To return to a red rating, Steuben County would have to stay over 200 cases per 100,000 and have positivity rise above 15%, which is possible but still somewhat distant at this time.
Like LaGrange County, Steuben County was last in red the week of Jan. 20, coming out of eight red ratings in 10 weeks also dating back to November 2020.
The two counties are likely suffering impacts from high case counts ongoing across Michigan, which are affecting all of northern Indiana.
Once again, every county going two-deep from the state's northern border is rated either yellow or orange this week, with many counties on that third level down from the north boundary now also in the yellow too, including Whitley and Allen counties locally.
Michigan has been and continues to be hit hard by the B 1.1.7. variant of COVID-19, known as the U.K. variant, which is more infectious than the original strain of the virus and has also shown to lead to higher hospitalizations among young and healthy people.
Indiana health officials have continually advised people to get vaccinated, as the vaccines do help provide protection against the variants, although northeast Indiana lags behind the statewide vaccination average and demand for vaccines in the four-county area has plummeted by about 50% in recent weeks.
Elsewhere in the local area, DeKalb County saw an improvement in its color rating from a week ago, dropping back to yellow after spending a single week in orange.
DeKalb County made the drop on account of decreasing positivity, which fell to 7.27% from 10.81% a week ago. Cases have also dropped there, falling to 126 per 100,000 from 151 per 100,000 a week ago.
Noble County once again remained firmly yellow, where it's been for the past five weeks in a row. Cases were nearly unchanged at 127 per 100,000 compared to 129 a week past, while positivity was also almost the same at 5.6% compared to 5.54% last week.
Noble County could improve to blue if its cases drop below 100 per 100,000 and positivity falls under 5%, which would make it the only county near the northern border to enter a blue rating.
Across Indiana as a whole, the state saw a slight uptick in COVID-19 ratings after falling last week.
The state had eight counties rated orange this week, up from seven last week, while yellow counties rose slightly from 33 to 37 this week. Because of those increases, the number of blue counties fell from 52 a week ago to 47 this week, meaning about half of the state remains in the best rating representing low spread of the virus.
As of Wednesday afternoon, the state passed 2 million Hoosiers who are now fully vaccinated, representing about 37% of the eligible population age 16 and older.
That being said, like the four-county area, Indiana as a whole has seen vaccine drop off substantially recently. The number of Hoosiers receiving their first vaccine dropped more than 50% last week compared to just two weeks prior.
Polls have shown that close to 30% of people have said they will never get a COVID-19 vaccine, while a portion of people are either waiting or unsure if they will get vaccinated. That level of vaccine resistance is likely to put herd immunity at risk, meaning the state won't see widespread communal protection and could continue to see localized outbreaks in the future if a large enough proportion of the population isn't protected.
Health officials are working to bring more vaccines to where people are in hopes that will encourage more people to roll up their sleeves, while also advancing on a plan to deliver vaccines to primary care physicians, who may help long-term in getting more people vaccinated if they're able to have a conversation with their patients one-on-one and answer questions about the vaccines.
The federal government is also advancing a plan to get vaccines to family doctors and pediatricians in hopes of boosting vaccination rates among hesitant populations as well as the young as they become eligible.
It's possible the Food and Drug Administration may grant approval for use of the Pfizer vaccine for children as young as 12 within the next few weeks after trials run by the company showed high efficacy and limited adverse effects in those minors.
