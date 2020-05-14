ORLAND — Orland's Vermont Settlement Festival is canceled this year.
The annual festival is held on the last full weekend of July. Festivities typically include a parade and chicken cookout on Saturday as well as live music, mud volleyball, a primitive outpost and vendors Saturday and Sunday.
"The decision to not have the festival was a very hard decision that was not easy to make," said Orland Area Chamber of Commerce President Jim Milleman. "The annual event has been a time-honored tradition for many years. With the uncertainty of how COVID-19 will continue to affect Hoosiers and the entire tri-state region, we will wait until next summer to enjoy the traditions of our festival."
Indiana's Back On Track protocol is rolling out in five stages. In the final phase, starting July 4, social gatherings of more than 250 people may take place with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention social distancing guidelines observed. Per the state guidelines, festivals and fairs are not permitting until July 4.
Local planners are looking at many changes and cancellations of annual public events this year. For instance, Fourth of July festivities in Angola, including the parade and fireworks, have been canceled.
Milleman said the chamber has the health of its community and visitors at heart.
"As hard as this decision was, our number one priority is the safety of not only our citizens but everyone who enjoys the festival," he said. "Along with many local communities, we are trying very hard to start moving our community slowly in a positive direction."
Joyce Public Library opened this week on its regular three-day-a-week schedule. Orland Town Council held a public meeting on Monday with all members present and a few guests separated at an accepted social distance.
"We are following the guidance of the governor, the CDC and the Health Department," said town Clerk April Sanders.
The lobby at the clerk's office is open.
"I have a glass window that has always been there and am opening it just slightly to allow payments or documents to be sent through in order to minimize contact," said Sanders. "I am spraying down surfaces in the lobby after each customer leaves with disinfectant."
All employees of the town of Orland are working normal schedules.
Orland, located in the northeast corner of Steuben County, is the first documented settlement in the county. It has a rich history and continues to develop with the times.
The annual festival is predominantly held at Orland Town Park.
"We want to thank everyone who attends our festival, both those who come for the enjoyment, but especially to our vendors and local businesses who support our efforts," said Milleman. "We hope you will all join us for future festivals and other events in the Orland community."
