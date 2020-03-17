LAGRANGE — Today is the last day of school for Lakeland High School students. Westview students will stop attending classes after Wednesday and Prairie Heights School Corp. wrapped up school on Monday, canceling classes until at least mid April, all to reduce the risk of exposing students to the coronavirus.
Late Friday, Lakeland School Corporation officials announced the school would start to utilize a combination of both eLearning days and state announced wavier days to close the school as concern for the coronavirus continues.
Superintendent Eva Merkel said the decision to shut down schools was not taken lightly.
“I would prefer to stay open,” she said. Merkel adds that Lakeland officials tried to keep the school open as long as possible but added that schools try to be somewhat consistent with each other.
Lakeland’s students will have eLearning days on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday of this week.
There will be no school for two weeks, starting on Monday, March 23, through Friday, April 3.
Students will continue to stay out of school from Monday, April 6-10, for the scheduled spring break.
Lakeland will remain closed from Monday, April 13-24. The school system’s spring break.
Merkel said the school system decided not to try to utilize more eLearning days because not all students’ homes are connected to the internet. Merkel said she believes students learn best in a classroom environment.
Merkel said its anyone’s guess how this shutdown could affect high school graduation slated for later this year but said school officials have a backup plan to address graduation in place should they need to utilize that.
Westview is shutting down, too.
Westview students will remain in classes through Wednesday, and then the school system will be shut down until Friday, April 17. School officials made the announcement Saturday on the school’s website.
Like Lakeland, Westview administrators will be using the school’s scheduled spring break to extend the time away from school without using all of the state’s allotted wavier days. But unlike Lakeland, Westview does not utilize eLearning because of the large number of Amish students in its district that do not have internet service at their homes.
In his statement, Westview Superintendent Randy Miller said school officials looked at “every scenario related to the growing momentum of COVID-19” and opted to close schools for the safety of Westview students. Miller said the plan calls for students to return to school on Monday, April 20. That leaves Westview with five remaining waiver days and Miller said school officials still may have to use those days as well.
“To keep our community safest, we encourage you to stay at home and not to travel based on conditions,” he added in his statement. “Practice your everyday preventive measures of hygiene. Your travel and movements in the coming weeks will expose you and our community to the spread of this COVID-19 virus. The duplicity within the thought process of keeping our children at home and then ourselves traveling around should give everyone caution and pause.”
Miller added that school officials would continue to reassess the school closing situation each week.
Prairie Heights students had a two-hour delay Monday morning in order to give staff a chance to prepare materials to be sent home with students. The school corporation will be closed through Friday, April 10.
Jeff Reed, the school system’s superintendent posted on the corporation’s website that he understands the hardship this decision places on parents, but said he did so to protect the students.
“I understand this closure could create childcare issues for you as parents,” he said. “However, I feel that this is in the best interest for the health and safety of our students.
Reed added that additional information will be posted to the school system’s website, social media pages and sent out via school messenger.
