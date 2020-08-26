ANGOLA — Two northeast Indiana high school football teams have been sidelined after one player tested positive for COVID-19, officials said.
DeKalb High School Principal Marcus Wagner said one player tested positive on Tuesday so the entire team is being quarantined.
Because the player was in contact with those from Angola High School in a game Friday, Metropolitan School District of Steuben County Superintendent Brent Wilson sent a letter to district families on Wednesday, announcing the AHS varsity team has been quarantined also.
Between the two schools, 89 players have been placed under quarantine.
MSD was notified Tuesday evening about the situation and Wilson's letter was sent shortly after noon on Wednesday.
"Through contact tracing, it has been determined that most of our football players were in direct contact with the affected player at the game," Wilson wrote. "Out of an abundance of caution, our varsity football team consisting of 47 athletes who played in the game last Friday will be quarantined at home for 14 days. Parents of these students have been asked to closely monitor their children for symptoms. The students will be receiving virtual instruction so they can keep up on their studies."
At DeKalb High School, 42 team members who traveled to Angola for the game on Friday are quarantined, Wagner said.
"DeKalb High School will continue to monitor the situation with the DeKalb County Board of Health and provide any further updates at the appropriate time," Wagner said.
All varsity football practices and games at DeKalb will be suspended through Friday, Sept. 4. Angola is following a similar schedule, with games canceled the next two weeks.
MSD is following Steuben County Health Department recommendations. Direct contact is defined as being within 6 feet of a person with a confirmed case for more than 15 minutes. Face masks and social distancing are being enforced in the school buildings.
"The cooperation that we have received from our students and parents has been outstanding. My goal is to keep our schools open for in-person instruction as long as it continues to be safe to do so," said Wilson.
