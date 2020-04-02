Even if you are avoiding social gatherings this Easter, this sweet, festive snack will add a little color to the holiday.
Hoppity Poppity Easter Eggs
Ingredients
10 cups freshly popped popcorn
1 cup pastel colored jelly beans
1/4 cup butter or margarine
1 package (10 1/2 oz.) miniature marshmallows
1 package (3 oz.) blueberry, strawberry or lemon gelatin
Directions
Combine popcorn and jelly beans in large bowl; set aside.
Microwave butter and marshmallows in large glass bowl on high for 2 minutes or until marshmallows are puffed.
Stir in gelatin. Pour marshmallow mixture over popcorn and jelly beans.
Mix lightly until coated.
Shape into 16 eggs with greased hands.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.