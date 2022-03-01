INDIANAPOLIS — You know that saying “the flame that burns twice as bright burns half as long?”
That’s maybe the best way to summarize what Indiana went through with the extremely infectious omicron variant this winter.
After blasting Indiana in about a four-week span following Christmas, in which omicron was responsible for infecting literally hundreds of thousands of Hoosiers with COVID-19, the virus burned out nearly as quickly with little place else to chain after spreading so widely so quickly.
As such, the story of February 2022 was one of vast and rapid improvement, with current case numbers at their lowest point since summer 2021 before the delta variant arrived.
February was all downswing as the state came off its record-high peak of COVID-19 cases hit in mid-January, with the state seeing sharp drops in cases and hospitalization metrics.
Across the entire month, Indiana averaged about 2,080 cases per day, an 82% plunge from the monthly average of 11,768 in January.
By the end of January, COVID-19 case numbers had already starting falling off their peak, but the progress down was a rapid tumble. Although the monthly average is a little higher since it reflects the state coming down off much higher figures earlier in the month, by the close of February of Monday the seven-day average of cases had fallen to about 700 cases per day, numbers not seen since July 2021.
The daily average had peaked as high as more than 14,000 new cases per day in mid-January, so the improvement has been vast.
Hospitalizations saw a similar plunge over February, with the statewide census dropping from 2,705 at the start of the month to 818 by the month’s close, a 70% reduction.
The one metric that didn’t see as vast of an improvement was average daily deaths. After averaging 69 per day across January, deaths did fall to, but only to about 50 per day average, which is still above December 2021 when cases were still on the upswing.
Deaths are a lagging indicator and take longer to deflate than other metrics like cases and hospitalizations, which change directions much quicker.
Due to the rapid improvement and current low rates of COVID-19 spread, health officials have pulled back on most remaining restrictions related to the virus.
The Indiana State Department of Health announced schools no longer needed to perform contact tracing or have close contacts of people who contract the virus to quarantine, leading to most schools dropping those measures as soon as the announcement was made.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also eased recommendations for when and where people should wear face coverings — although most residents in northeast Indiana don’t and haven’t been wearing them ever since a statewide mask mandate was lifted and businesses stopped enforcing one.
Indiana may be headed into a lull season as, over the last two years, COVID-19 activity has dropped during the warmer weather months while showing stronger surges in the colder months. During June 2021, the state was only seeing about 200 cases per day across all of Indiana and the pandemic had looked over until the arrival of the new highly infectious delta variant sent cases rising in the back half of 2021.
The statewide vaccine rate remains at about 54% of the total population and hasn’t moved much recently, nor is it likely to tick upward in any substantial way after this point.
New vaccinations have bottomed out in recent weeks and even booster shot distribution has faded down to only about 1,000 booster shots given per day, with slightly over half of fully vaccinated individuals having received boosters.
With no drive behind vaccination efforts it looks increasingly unlikely that the state will ever hit even 60% of its population vaccinated.
Vaccines have shown over the last year-plus to not only reduce the chances of contracted the virus, but help significantly reduce the chances of a person being hospitalized or dying as compared to an unvaccinated individual.
Immunity gained from both vaccines and recovery from infections does fade over time, however. About 9% of fully vaccinated individuals suffered a breakthrough infection — a majority of those occuring in December and January when omicron raged — while about 4% of Hoosiers who were previously infected with COVID-19 suffered a reinfection case.
If COVID-19 activity runs low during the spring and summer but returns in the colder weather, it’s possible the state could see a renewed surge, especially if that immunity people are carrying now fades and weakens by the end of the year.
For now, however, with February over, Indiana is heading into March with its best outlook in more than a half year and it’s possible Hoosiers could enjoy a mostly-normal spring and summer in the state if the current situation holds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.