ANGOLA — Angola High School’s graduation has been moved to the football field.
The date will remain the same — Thursday — but the time has been changed to 8 p.m.
“Our goal has remained the same throughout the school year,” said Principal Travis Heavin.
The goal is to provide a safe environment for a ceremony that is as close to traditional as possible in light of concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic.
Originally, graduation was going to be held in the school gym with each student allowed to invite two guests. Gov. Eric Holcomb recently announced that Indiana will continue its restrictions on crowds, limiting the number of people at an indoor location to 250 through July 17.
To meet state guidelines, the event was moved outside. Around 400 people are expected.
Guests will sit on the home side of the football field and are asked to distance from one another, though close family members may sit side by side.
“You will not be allowed into the ceremony unless you have a ticket,” Heavin emphasized. The tickets were sent to students along with their report cards.
The time was moved closer to sunset due to the extreme summer heat of late. Bottled water will be made available.
Check-in for guests starts at 7:15 p.m. Thursday. Parking will be in the student lot at the high school.
Students will park at Angola Middle School and proceed to the check-in point. They are expected to be in their chairs by 7:45 p.m. and dressed for the occasion; tennis shoes are acceptable but flip flops are not, said Heavin. He said collared shirts would be optimum but urged student to wear shorts and other light summer gear beneath their graduation robes due to the heat.
“We will start promptly at 8 o’clock,” said Heavin. The last couple of years, the traditional commencement in the gym has lasted 48 minutes. By eliminating the procession of students at the beginning of the event and other shortcuts, the observance this year is expected to be under 40 minutes.
For those unable to attend, the ceremony will be live streamed via Facebook.
“This will be videotaped,” said Heavin. “It will definitely be one that we are going to remember.”
Recorded music by the Angola High School band and choir will be played.
The traditional speeches, including valedictorian Isabell Deem and salutatorian Victoria Miller and a farewell by Class President Kylie Thomas, will be featured.
Each graduate will walk forward and be announced. They will pick up the sleeve for their diplomas and a sunflower.
The actual diploma will be available at the high school Friday along with transcripts. Office hours are Monday through Thursday, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., and Friday, 8-11 a.m.
Heavin asked anyone with questions about the ceremony to call the school at 665-2186.
