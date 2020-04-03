ANGOLA — When the Alano Club opened a couple of years ago in Angola, it provided a place where people struggling to be sober could spend time together.
Like other social gathering sites, the facility at 225 W. Maumee St. is closed. All the 12-step meetings held at Alano, local churches and other facilities have been canceled because of federal and state orders to avoid interpersonal contact to prevent the spread of coronavirus.
For alcoholics and drug addicts, staying sober is a monumental, day-by-day task. Like everyone else, those fighting their addictions must bear the uncertainty and stress of a global pandemic.
As soon as stay-at-home requests were issued, Bill Ramos, executive director of Alano, began planning virtual meetings. There are now six meetings people can attend by computer or cell phone. A new meeting for narcotics addicts started this Thursday in addition to the other meetings already offered for alcoholics and drug addicts.
Those interested in attending the meetings by Zoom must make a request through the Alano Club of Angola's Facebook page at "The Alano Club Of Angola 'Courage To Change.'"
"Message the club to get the meeting ID number," said Ramos. "That’s all they would need."
The groups are anonymous.
"They are video programs," Ramos said. "We have to protect our anonymity and our professions."
The online meetings are built on the classic premise of a faith-based, 12-step procedure for getting and staying sober with support from others battling with the same issues.
"I’ve had meetings with 20 people," said Ramos. "I think the least amount of people in one of my meetings was about six or eight."
He said the new format for meetings may give the Angola club impetus to grow.
"Every time I’m in a meeting I hear the participants say how grateful they are to be able to still be in a meeting during a pandemic like this," Ramos said. "Not only does it help their alcoholism and drug addiction, but it helps with the hard times that we are all faced with every day with having to stay indoors and isolated."
The social distancing and isolation of the coronavirus pandemic may put people struggling with addiction at risk for relapse, said a Wednesday report by WebMD.
"People who have lost proximity to support systems, programs and relationships that help them stay sober may be tempted to self-medicate in order to deal with stress, anxiety and isolation," says Dr. Lawrence Brown Jr., CEO of New York's START Treatment and Recovery Centers, in the WebMD article. Brown suggests maintaining strong relationships, engaging more heavily in treatment plans and finding telephone or video counseling and meetings.
Alano of Angola is filling a need, reaching beyond the local community with its virtual meetings.
"I have had a halfway house join my group from Florida, Auburn, we had a man in from Wisconsin yesterday, some from the Grand Rapids, Michigan area," said Ramos. He said the Angola club is becoming well known in the wider national recovery community.
"If I thought for one second what I was doing through God was all in vain I would not do it. I do it only because I know it has saved lives and put families back together," said Ramos. "How I know that is by those that have turned their lives around and have came back to tell me about it, and I see them turn around and give back to those what was so freely given to them. This is an altruistic program of people helping people."
