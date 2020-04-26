Finding time to spend with family can be a challenge sometimes between work, school, sports and other activities.
That, however, hasn’t been so much of an issue during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and the state’s stay-at-home order.
While dining out and going shopping and recreational activities have been put on pause, it’s been prime time to reacquaint yourself with your own family.
With the heaviness of virus news every day, we asked our readers to show us some glimpses of how their families are spending time stuck at home. So take a break and check out what people are up to lately:
