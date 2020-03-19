KENDALLVILLE — Emerging medical research is suggesting that ibuprofen (Advil) may exacerbate symptoms of coronavirus and should be avoided for the time being until information becomes clearer.
The World Health Organization (WHO) suggests avoiding ibuprofen for those with symptoms of COVID-19 coronavirus.
The announcement supported a recent statement by the French health minister that ibuprofen may worsen the effects of COVID-19. This is a change from previous recommendations regarding treatment of symptoms of the pandemic COVID-19 virus.
This recommendation is based on a recent study in The Lancet medical journal, theorizing that an enzyme boosted by ibuprofen could enable and worsen COVID-19 infections.
Ibuprofen can be used to combat fever, reduce inflammation and relieve pain and is a common over-the-counter medication.
"It should be made clear that the warning might also apply to Aleve (naproxen) since it works similarly the ibuprofen. There is no reason to think the warning will apply to Tylenol (acetaminophen), which should be preferred at this time for fever and/or headaches and/or muscle aches," Noble County Health Officer Dr. Terry Gaff wrote in a release Thursday, March 19.
Many over-the-counter cold and flu medicines already contain acetaminophen and not ibuprofen, so check bottle labels before taking medication if you become ill this spring.
