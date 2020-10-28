INDIANAPOLIS — Steuben County logged a new COVID-19 death, it’s ninth overall.
It’s the second time the county has actually reported its ninth death, but the previous time was incorrectly recorded to the county and reclassified to a correct county of residence for the patient, turning Steuben’s tally back to eight.
According to the Indiana State Department of Health’s Wednesday report, the death in Steuben County occurred on Monday.
Details about the age of the patient were unavailable, because the state is still suppressing demographic information for deaths from Steuben County. The state’s policy is to suppress data when there are fewer than five deaths, so it’s unclear why Stueben County’s figures are not yet being displayed.
The death is the first in exactly a month, as Steuben County had its last COVID-19 death on Sept. 26.
No other deaths were reported in the four-county area, as Noble County remains at 35 all-time, followed by LaGrange County at 15 and DeKalb County at 11.
The DeKalb County Health Department reported Tuesday that it had another COVID-19-positive patient die, a 70-year-old, but that number has not shown up at the state report.
There’s a continuing disparity between DeKalb County’s internal number and what the state is showing. The DeKalb County Health Department has claimed 17 overall deaths from COVID-19, although the statewide dashboard has only reflected 11 of those since Sept. 13.
Looking statewide, Indiana continues to see COVID-19 activity surge to new highs, with this week’s total running even higher than the previous two weeks during which the state set new all-time highs.
In Wednesday’s report, the state recorded 2,548 new cases of COVID-19. That’s not the highest ever — it’s third-highest — but it is the biggest number ever recorded on a Wednesday, crushing the previous day-of-the-week high point set last week at 1,732. That’s more than 800 cases higher than a week ago.
Testing numbers were robust at about 29,500 total tests, but that still resulted in a positivity return of 8.66%, making it the third day in a row that positivity has been over 8%.
The seven-day positivity rate for the state had dropped as low as 4% a month ago, but has since doubled.
The state also recorded another 33 deaths on Wednesday, which has continued to pull the monthly average upward.
The state is now averaging 21 deaths per day, nearly double from the September daily average of 11 deaths per day.
The state’s total number of hospitalized patients has leveled off over the last few days at around 1,600 patients — a brief reprieve in a number that has steadily increased from 759 total patients on Sept. 21 — but still represents numbers not seen since April.
Locally, case counts continue surging upward.
Noble County is continuing a streak of large daily increases, adding another 26 new cases on Wednesday. DeKalb County also increased 19 cases, Steuben County was up 11 cases and LaGrange County added five more.
DeKalb County now sits at exactly 800 known cases since March.
Noble County ticked up into an orange rating on the state’s COVID-19 transmission metrics, representing moderate to high spread of the virus, this week, while LaGrange County stayed at that rating.
Steuben and DeKalb counties saw some improvement from a week ago in that rating system, dropping from orange to a yellow rating, representing moderate spread of the virus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.