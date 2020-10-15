ANGOLA — The opening of a COVID-19 testing site in Steuben County is supposed to occur sometime before the end of this month.
“Right now we were looking at the middle of October but now it looks like the end of October,” said Alicia van Ee, chief environmental health specialist with the Steuben County Health Department.
The city of Angola has been working on making Americans with Disabilities Act upgrades to Commons Hall in Commons Park, which will accommodate the test site. Commons Hall is the former Odd Fellows Lodge building at the corner of John and Water streets at the southwest end of the park.
Angola is using $18,000 in Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act funds for the upgrades at Commons Hall, which in the past has been used for summer recreation activities when weather is inclement.
“We’re just waiting for all of the work to be done and then move in with our supplies. We already have our supplies in the county,” van Ee said.
The testing will be free, even for people with health insurance. People may walk in for testing, but it is recommended that people make prior arrangements so necessary paperwork can be done in advance, which can take up to 15 minutes.
The testing will be done by an outside provider with oversight by the Health Department.
The site is not going to be offering rapid testing. Results are said to come back in two to five days.
“My hope is for our clinic it is two to three days,” van Ee said.
The test site will be open six days a week. It will be open 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, Friday and Saturday and 1-7 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday.
A phone number will become available as opening of the facility nears.
OptumServe operated a test site in Angola for about five weeks, starting on May 6. Because COVID-19 activity was relatively slow in Steuben County, the site was moved to Kendallville.
Testing has been available in Angola at Urgent Care of Cameron Hospital and LabCorp.
