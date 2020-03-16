Numerous restaurants were making plans on Monday to determine just how they would operate in the coming weeks under a mandatory closing of restaurants and bars by executive action by Gov. Eric Holcomb.
In a continuing effort to slow the spread of novel coronavirus (COVID-19), Holcomb has announced additional efforts, including the closing of restaurants and bars, though restaurants would be allowed to sell food for carryout or delivery through the end of March.
All over social media Steuben County restaurants were announcing that they will be open for carryout and/or delivery only. Some have increased their hours for delivery.
Village Kitchen and Timbers Steakhouse & Seafood, Angola, traditionally sit-down restaurants, have announced the switch to providing carryout food only. Bubba’s Pizza will offer delivery all day; traditionally delivery started at 4 p.m.
McCool’s Taproom, traditionally a bar that also serves lunch and dinner, is going to try to stay open for food service only, owner Connie Gorman said.
“I’m going to give it a whirl this week. I don’t know what to expect. If it costs me more money to stay open, I’ll have to close. We’ll see come Friday,” she said. A planned St. Patrick’s Day luncheon featuring corned beef and cabbage for today has been postponed.
Places like Chapman’s Brewing have closed their tasting room.
Others awaited anxiously for other possible directives from Holcomb’s 2:30 p.m. press conference before making decisions.
Caleo Cafe will begin offering curbside services beginning today from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Call ahead, 665-6800, to place orders for food or drinks and again when you arrive for curbside service.
Delivery will also be available inside the Angola-area.
Right across Maumee Street, at The Venue, perhaps the hottest nightspot in the county, the bar and entertainment is closed, but food service will continue.
“Unfortunately we had to close all of our shows for the weekend,” owner Sean Hanson said.
The Venue had some construction scheduled for the coming weeks so that might get moved up to take advantage of the closure.
As far as food service only, Hanson said, “We’ll see how that goes.”
Five Lakes Coffee’s Angola, Auburn and Kendallville locations will be drive-thru only beginning today.
At this time, normal opening and closing hours will be observed.
Downtown Angola’s Monument Pizza Pub announced Monday afternoon it will be offering carryout, curbside service and a new delivery service.
Delivery will be within a three-mile radius of the restaurant and will be on a day-to-day trial run that, should it be successful, will be kept going as long as possible until the restaurant closing ban passes.
Each delivery will face a $3 surcharge that is not considered a driver tip. Delivery will be from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Here are additional directives from Holcomb.
• Indiana will adhere to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for large events and mass gatherings. The guidance recommends no in-person events of more than 50 people. Here is a link to the guidance: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/community/large-events/mass-gatherings-ready-for-covid-19.html
• Under the current guidance for schools, 273 public school districts are closed, using e-learning days, or on spring break and have announced a future closure. The Department of Education is working with the remaining 16 school corporations to determine their next steps and needs
• Bars, nightclubs and restaurants are required to close to in-person patrons and may provide take-out and delivery services through the end of March
• Hospitals and ambulatory surgical centers should cancel and/or postpone elective and non-urgent surgical procedures immediately. This action will help the healthcare system conserve resources and personnel necessary to meet emerging health needs
• Physicians should continue to perform critical procedures necessary to prevent short-term and/or long-term adverse effects to their patients’ overall health
• The state’s Emergency Operations Center has been raised to a Level 1 status and will work in conjunction with the incident command center at the Indiana State Department of Health for planning, coordination, predictive analysis and other functions
• State employees will maximize the use of remote work and meet virtually whenever possible while maintaining operations. Non-essential in-person meetings will be limited to 10 persons or less and should meet virtually whenever possible. High-risk individuals should not attend meetings in person
• State employees over the age of 60 with underlying health conditions are advised to work from home, and agencies should identify work that can be accomplished remotely for those individuals
• The Indiana State Museum and Historic Sites, which are closed on Mondays, will close to the public beginning Tuesday
• The visitors center at White River State Park will close
• Indiana state parks and recreation centers, including state park inns, remain open. Restaurants will convert operations to take-out and delivery
State agencies already are developing remote work plans for employees and will continue to implement them while maintaining necessary state services. Employees who work outdoors are encouraged to practice social distancing.
The Department of Workforce Development has suspended rules requiring certain unemployment insurance claimants to physically appear at a Work One location to engage in reemployment services for the next four weeks. This will ensure that individuals who may be symptomatic do not have to physically appear to continue their unemployment insurance eligibility.
Hoosiers who can donate blood are encouraged to visit local blood centers. Blood supplies are low. Please follow the guidance at redcross.org.
More information may be found at the ISDH website at https://on.in.gov/COVID19 and the CDC website at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html.
