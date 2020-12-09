FORT WAYNE — Northeast Indiana hospitals and health networks identified to participate in the Indiana Department of Health COVID-19 vaccination program expect to receive their first shipment of the vaccine sometime after Tuesday, pending anticipated Emergency Use Authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
Area hospitals awaiting shipment include Cameron Memorial Community Hospital, Lutheran Health Network, Marion General Hospital and Parkview Health. All are working to finalize plans for their vaccine clinics, they said in a joint news release issued Wednesday.
In the first phase of the program, vaccine availability is limited to certain health care workers who have been prioritized and defined by the IDOH and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices.
Vaccine eligibility details are available on the IDOH website, coronavirus.in.gov/vaccine/.
In addition to vaccinating their own employees who qualify, the hospital clinics will vaccinate other priority health care workers, such as qualified nursing home staff. All participants will be required to register and make an appointment on the IDOH website once scheduling is available. The vaccine will be provided at no cost to recipients.
As increased supply of vaccine becomes available, larger groups of health care workers will qualify. The vaccine is not currently available to the general public. Broad availability is not expected for several months.
More information will be shared as it becomes available, the healthcare agencies said in a joint news release.
