ANGOLA — The Steuben County Economic Development Corp. is holding a COVID-19 webinar today from 11 a.m. to noon.
The county’s businesses have been severely impacted, like all businesses across the United States have been by COVID-19.
“Thank you for taking COVID-19 seriously. The sacrifices you’re making during this time — closing businesses, figuring out innovative ways to remain partially in business, canceling gatherings, and social distancing from those you love — are not in vain. These are incredibly important as we are doing all we can do to slow the spread and flatten the curve of this pandemic,” said Isaac Lee, SCEDC executive director.
The SCEDC has assembled area experts to provide information and answer questions about federal business relief available through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act.
On the webinar will be:
• Randy Fry, CPA at Fry Trowbridge and Associates
• Rob Moreland, attorney with Robo Lawyer
• Nikki Heffelfinger, business advisor, Indiana Small Business Development Center
• Allen Howard, benefits consultant, STAR Financial
Congress has passed extensive legislation of fiscal relief to businesses to maintain their payrolls and their business operations until the crisis subsides. This legislative relief is wide-sweeping and can be overwhelming to many business owners.
The purpose of this webinar is to convene local subject matter experts on the various legislative relief available and provide concise information and answer your specific questions. Please note that the attendee capacity is limited and that the meeting will be locked at 11 a.m.
To participate through Zoom, go to https://bit.ly/3etvKJe.
The meeting identification is 924 8363 2431 and the password is 425473.
