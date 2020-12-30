AUBURN — The DeKalb County Health Department on Wednesday reported three new deaths of county residents who were positive for the coronavirus and 24 new cases of COVID-19 in county residents.
Two people who died were older than 90 and one was older then 80. No further information about the deaths will be released, the department said.
A total of 67 county residents have died while positive for the coronavirus, including 33 in December — more than one per day.
Wednesday’s new cases raise the county’s overall total to 2,975 since the start of the pandemic and 1,010 in December alone.
Over the past week, new cases have averaged 18 per day, considerably lower than the overall December average of 34 per day.
Wednesday’s new patients include one between birth and age 10; one between ages 11-20; two from 21-30 years of age; five between 31-40; four who are 41-50 years old; three who are 51-60; six who are 61-70; one who is 71-80; one who is 81-90 and none between ages 91 and 100.
The Regenstrief Institute reports that 225 DeKalb County residents have been hospitalized with COVID-19, including 40 who have been treated by intensive-care units. Both numbers are unchanged from Monday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.