LAGRANGE — Although LaGrange doesn’t boast highest per-capita rates of COVID-19 in the four-county area, as a whole the county has seen slightly higher infection rates than its neighbors in the northeast corner.
Every part of LaGrange County has seen more than 1% of its population positive with COVID-19, with the Shipshewana area over 2%.
That being said, new infections have slowed down considerably since the county went through a spike in positive tests in June following the Memorial Day weekend.
As of Friday, LaGrange County has had 577 recorded cases of COVID-19, second-highest in the four-county area behind Noble County.
In total, DeKalb, LaGrange, Noble and Steuben counties have combined for 1,832 overall cases, just over 2.2% of the state’s total cases, which is just about proportional to the northeast corner’s share of the statewide population.
Breaking down LaGrange County’s case count by ZIP code, all five ZIP codes have seen more than 1% of their populations test positive, which is higher than in other counties where most rural areas are sub-1%.
The ZIP code data, which is updated weekly, shows 548 total cases in DeKalb County, constituting about 95% of the county’s current total.
The Shipshewana area, 46565, has the highest rates in LaGrange County with 163 cases all-time and a per-capita rate of 2.05%.
After that, northern LaGrange in the 46746 around Howe had 75 cases, 1.86% per-capita; 46571 in Topeka has 77 cases, 1.39%; Wolcottville’s 46795 had 75 cases, 1.34%; and LaGrange’s 46761 had 158 cases, second highest, but the lowest per-capita rate at 1.31%.
Neighboring Steuben County ZIP codes to the east all have fewer than 1% per capita rates; while to the south, Noble County has 3.11% in Ligonier but lower than 1% in the Rome City area; and to the west, Elkhart County around Goshen has ZIP codes ranging from about 2-3% per-capita, accounting for hundreds of cases.
Regionally, the Ligonier area continues to have the highest per-capita rate at 3.11%. Health officials in Noble County have previously said spread among Amish and Hispanic families in the area have been more prevalent when compared to other demographic groups.
LaGrange County has had 11 deaths attributed to COVID-19 since March, with a seven-day average positivity rate of 7.4% as of Friday’s daily report from the Indiana State Department of Health.
Per state long-term care facility data, none of LaGrange County’s deaths have been from residents in nursing homes.
