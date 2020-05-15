ANGOLA — After a week that saw Steuben County’s COVID-19 positive cases take off due to an outbreak at Miller Poultry, Orland, the situation has slowed.
In the course of the past week, the county has only seen three new positive cases reported.
Following testing last week, Alicia van Ee, Steuben County Health Department chief environmental specialist, said the impact from testing had returned to more normal numbers.
“We have completed the surge testing and now are returning to ‘as needed’ testing,” she said. “I would not say a leveling off of cases had occurred but things have been settling down with our surge of testing in the past two weeks.”
Results from the OptumServe testing site at the National Guard Armory in Angola don’t appear to be making any great impact.
“We are still waiting to see what will come out of the OptumServe location in Angola,” van Ee said.
Results from testing there are provided to patients in about 48 hours and they are reported to the Health Department so tracing can take place. However, there have been only three new positive cases reported in the past week and testing at the Armory has been taking place since May 6.
Steuben County has recorded 66 positive cases since testing began in March. Of the positives, 16 people are considered having recovered from the coronavirus. Two Steuben County residents have died from COVID-19.
Of the three new positives in the last week, one is in the 60-69 age group and the other two were younger than 60.
Because of the percentage of younger people who tested positive at Miller Poultry, the county has a trend line that shows more younger people testing positive, which is not the case in the general population.
Most of the people who have tested positive from Steuben County — 21 — are ages 30-39 due to cases that turned up at Miller Poultry. The company conducted a mass testing effort on May 1-2 using resources from Cameron Memorial Community Hospital.
If people have questions about COVID-19, they should call the Health Department at 668-1000, ext. 1500.
For information about screening, contact the hotline established by Cameron at 667-5555. The line is available 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
