INDIANAPOLIS — COVID-19 cases around the four-county area are still rising, but at slower rates compared to recent weeks.
On a day when Indiana as a whole posted a higher-than-recent total of 515 new cases — Indiana has only topped 500 cases in a single day twice since May 31 — local numbers were up but not in double-digit ranges as some counties have been on days since Memorial Day.
Noble County posted the biggest increase in cases at nine, as the county nears the 400 all-time mark at 392. LaGrange County, which has struggled with an ongoing surge of more than 350 cases since the holiday, added eight to 420 overall.
DeKalb County was up six cases to 146 all-time, a larger increase after several days of either no cases or only one or two, while Steuben County continued its trend of about one case per day, increasing to 114 overall.
No new deaths were reported as of Thursday's report from the Indiana State Department of Health. Noble County sits at 28 deaths total, followed by LaGrange County with six, DeKalb County with four and Steuben County holding at two.
Indiana State Department of Health testing crews were on site again in Topeka Friday at Topeka Pharmacy from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. to offer additional testing to the LaGrange County community that has been hit hard recently by the virus.
At a known case rate of 106 cases per 10,000 residents, LaGrange County passed White County to now sit at No. 4 out of Indiana's 92 counties for per-capita positive test rate.
Only Marion County, the most populous in the state and the seat of state capital Indianapolis; neighboring Elkhart County, which like LaGrange has seen a massive surge in cases over the last month especially in Amish and Hispanic communities; and Cass County, the site of a huge outbreak at a Tyson meat production plant, are ahead of LaGrange County in per-capita case rate.
Despite Indiana adding 515 cases on Thursday, the statewide positivity rate was only 4.16% on more than 12,000 tests.
In the earlier days of the outbreak, when testing was limited and being reserved for patients thought most likely to have the virus, positivity rates would typically range somewhere from 10%-30% per day.
However since Indiana widely expanded its capacity and broadened testing to allow asymptomatic people to get tested, the daily positivity rate on any single day hasn't topped 10% since May 16.
Average daily cases in the state as a whole have fallen from 523 and 531 per day in April and May, respectively, to 363 per day so far in June.
Indiana's new case count remains in decline even as other states and the U.S. as a whole have seen increases in daily COVID-19 activity.
