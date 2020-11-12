KENDALLVILLE — After rolling out a new plan earlier this week aimed at shortening the time some students have to spend at home on quarantine, East Noble is now shelving it temporarily on suggestion from the county health officer.
With sharply rising cases in Noble County and new guidance from the governor in an effort to stop continuing increases in cases, hospitalizations and deaths from COVID-19, Superintendent Ann Linson notified families they'll have to wait.
"I was informed by Dr. Gaff (Noble County Health Director) this morning that he is postponing our plan," Linson said. "He shared that the Noble County COVID cases have increased at an astronomical rate and the hospital is being strained with patients. Add this to Gov. Holcomb’s pleas yesterday, and he does not feel this is the time to implement the plan. When cases begin to decline, he will reconsider allowing students to return to school with a negative test result that was administered after five days of quarantine."
On Monday, East Noble had developed a plan that could allow for students on home for possible exposure to COVID-19 to return earlier if they receive a negative test result and remain asymptomatic. After waiting five days and the testing, the plan could have effectively brought students into the classroom up to a week earlier than the standard 14-day quarantine.
But concern over the rate of COVID-19 increases in Noble County have stalled that plan.
Noble County received an orange rating from the Indiana State Department of Health in this week's county metric grades, which represents high spread of the virus. Noble County has been at that level for three consecutive weeks — and was just the slimmest margin away from it the week before.
But although the color code hasn't changed, the scores that determine it have both increased. Most notably Noble County saw its cases per capita rise from 316 per 100,000 residents a week ago to 615 cases per 100,000 this week. Positivity also went up more than 3 percentage points, from 8.62% to 11.95%.
The county would enter red, the worst rating, if its cases stay above 200 per 100,000 people and positivity climbs over 15%. Neighboring LaGrange County received that worst rating this week.
On Wednesday, Gov. Eric Holcomb announced that he would be reintroducing some restrictions aimed at counties with orange and red ratings — effectively everywhere as 87 of the state's 92 counties are in those two worst grades this week.
Those restrictions would primarily limit gathering sizes to 50 people for orange counties and 25 for red counties, while also requiring businesses to post notice that face coverings are required and enforce it.
Holcomb's executive order detailing exactly what the new restrictions would require hadn't been released as of Wednesday evening, so specifics aren't clear at this time.
From what was discussed Wednesday, the new orders aren't expected to order any shutdowns or capacity changes to businesses or other organizations.
Linson indicated that any student sent home on quarantine this week will need to complete the full 14-day term, but students who were sent home last week and tested negative and already returned can stay in school.me last week and has tested and returned, he/she may remain in school.
"I am very sorry for this inconvenience. As Gov. Holcomb stated yesterday, school and work are the safest places for all of us to be due to the level of compliance and safety protocols that are followed. However, there are so many positive persons out in communities, Dr. Gaff believes this is not the right time for our new plan," Linson said.
The superintendent also reminding families that ahead of holiday break and Thanksgiving that gatherings can be potential spreader events.
"As you plan for Thanksgiving and other gatherings, please remember, you cannot trust anyone to be COVID free. Gov. Holcomb recommends smaller gatherings, getting tested and receiving results before you gather with others, stay outside if possible, stay distanced six feet, and wear your mask when you cannot appropriately distance," she said.
