KENDALLVILLE — Though public schools are closing to fight the spread of coronavirus, some parents still have to go to work.
So, to help kids while mom and dad are away, the Cole Center YMCA is running what it’s named as COVID-19 Camp.
Not only is this day camp something for kids to do while not in school, it’s essential to letting parents keep their jobs and pay bills.
The reception to COVID-19 Camp has been “really positive,” Cole Center YMCA Executive Director Casey Weimer said, especially since some parents called the Y panicked about their child care plans.
“They didn’t know how they were going to go to work if they didn’t have this care,” Weimer said. “We understand parents need to go to work during this time.”
The camp runs from 6 am. to 6 p.m. and currently has about 20 kids participating.
The kiddos get to do a number of things during the day, ranging from being active in the gym to getting help with e-Learning work.
On Facebook, the Cole Center YMCA posted about things its campers were doing on day one of the camp.
“Nerf Wars, jump roping, swimming, Frozen 2, cards for nursing home clients, playground time and boards games filled the day,” the post read. “Being around our youth, their innocence and positive outlook is sure good for the soul!”
All the while, Weimer said the camp and the YMCA is sure to follow best practices when it comes to social distancing and hygiene in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.
Currently, Weimer said the YMCA is looking at separating campers into multiple physical locations, and on Facebook, the Y posted about its good handwashing habits.
Weimer also said the camp is reaching out to healthcare providers to make sure their kids have a safe place to go during the day.
And, with the rapidly-changing nature of the pandemic, Weimer said she is aware the plans for the camp might have to be flexible.
“We’re paying close attention to whether we’ll be able to stay open or not,” she said.
As for other services the Cole Center YMCA offers, they have also been adjusted — but not totally shut down — to help stop the spread of coronavirus.
The child watch area will be closed at least until March 29, and preschool is closed. School-age child care is for current program participants only.
No guest passes will be accepted, and there also is no organized or pick-up basketball games. Plus, members must bring their own basketball if they want to shoot by themselves.
Swim lessons will be operating as normal, but group exercise classes are canceled through at least March 29.
