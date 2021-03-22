INDIANAPOLIS — Midway through March, flu activity across Indiana remains minimal.
In the 24th week of flu monitoring across the state, flu cases remain at the state's lowest rating, "minimal" again.
Flu activity has been at that lowest level every week in 2021 so far, with no signs it's likely to change in the last month or so of surveillance.
For the week ended March 13, Indiana logged 283 more incidents of "influence-like illness" at monitoring sites across the state. In total, there have been 11,340 cases of flu recorded in Indiana over the past 24 weeks.
Indiana has logged five deaths from flu this season, with no new deaths reported this week.
Influenza-like illness accounted for 0.62% of complaints at monitoring sites across the state, down from 0.59% the week before. Flu activity has been below 1% for weeks now, which is well below average for this time of year.
In the past four years, flu activity has ranged from 3-5% at this point in the flu season.
State health officials have noted that interventions being taken to prevent the spread of COVID-19, such as masking, social distancing and staying home when ill, are likely to have beneficial impacts in reducing the spread of influenza.
The state also notes that the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic may be affecting whether Hoosiers visit health care providers if they are sick or if they’re riding out illnesses at home without seeking treatment or professional opinion.
At urgent care centers and emergency rooms, flu-like illness accounted for about 0.51% of visits, which is down from 0.59% a week ago.
That rate is also lower than usual, as flu complaints at urgent care facilities ranged about 2-5% over the past four years.
Flu activity has remained extremely low in the 2020-21 season so far, but flu sometimes does spike in late March. In 2019-20, the state had its highest percentage of flu cases reported at the end of March and into early April.
The state has not identified any particular strains of flu through testing at the Indiana State Department of Health lab yet this year, although specimen testing numbers are lower than in previous years, as the state has been primarily focused on fighting COVID-19 this season.
Weekly flu surveillance reports from this year and previous years can be found on the Indiana State Department of Health website at in.gov/isdh/22104.htm.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.