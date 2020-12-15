ALBION — No court in Indiana will be holding a new jury trial until March 1 at the earliest, by order of the Indiana Supreme Court issued Monday.
The impact that will have in Noble County is mixed, as some courts won't be affected at all while in others it will definitely gum up the criminal justice schedule.
On Monday, the Indiana Supreme Court handed down an Order Suspending Jury Trials statewide until March 1, 2021, citing the need for drastic measures as COVID-19 continues to surge.
“We have hope that 2021 will bring improved conditions. But hoping is not enough. There is more we must do, and we must act now,” Chief Justice Loretta Rush said about the Court’s latest action to address the pandemic. “Since March, we have been balancing the requirement to keep courts open with the need for public health. The worsening pandemic creates urgency for us to halt jury trials as we maintain all other court operations, including through remote proceedings.”
The state had operated under a similar order back in early summer in the initial surge of COVID-19 in the state, but the court system resumed mostly normal functioning by June.
Still, jury trials represented one of the most challenging functions of the court simply because of the number of bodies that have to come together in order to hold a trial.
Getting a 12-person jury often requires calling dozens of prospective jurors, sometimes upward of 100 depending on the case and juries typically sit shoulder-to-shoulder in the jury box, sometime frowned upon in an age of social distancing.
In the months since, courts have run trials as needed but have made alterations such as spacing out jury selection, seating jurors spaced out in the gallery instead of the jury box and limiting the number of spectators allowed in the courtroom.
The new order will have a varying impact on Noble County's three courts, as some have several trials on the calendar while others don't.
For Noble Circuit Judge Michael Kramer, the two-plus month delay won't cause any issues because he had kept his calendar clear.
"It will not affect the Noble Circuit Court because I have decided that that was the appropriate thing to do month or so ago," Kramer said.
The two Superior courts, however, have more on the docket that is now going to have to pushed back.
"As far as Superior 1 is concerned, it will definitely have an impact. Between now and March 1st, Superior 1 has four weeks currently scheduled for jury trials with three of the four weeks scheduled for multiple days and multiple cases," Noble Superior Court 1 Judge Robert Kirsch said. "In total 13 cases currently set for jury trial will be affected. The problem is that Superior 1 currently has jury trials scheduled through August of next year and so if the cases between now and March 1st have to be rescheduled that will mean that the Court will now be scheduled out through about the rest of 2021."
Superior Court 2, which handles the county's infraction and misdemeanor cases, also has several trials scheduled for January that are going to be delayed, Judge Steve Hagen said.
"We had a number of cases set in January so it's obviously going to impact us," Hagen said. "What I don't like is that the cases don't go away. The jury trial requests don't go away, so 2021 is going to be busy as sin."
With Superior 2 handling lower-level cases, Hagen only runs a six-person panel and jury trials rarely last more than a day, so they're a bit easier and safer to hold than larger, 12-person, multi-day trials in the other courts.
Despite that though, the Supreme Court has ordered and so he must abide.
"It makes me anxious. I don't like the cases to pile up and they are piling up. They have been piling up since March really," Hagen said.
Kirsch also noted another issue complicating the delay — since trials are now all held in the larger Circuit Court courtroom, coordinating to ensure that room is open and available and that Kramer and his staff can shift to another room to hear cases is an additional challenge.
"Although I appreciate the need to mitigate the COVID risk, delays imposed for jury trials are playing havoc with the court’s calendar. I am sure that we will work through this, but it will not be easy and will add to an overall delay in the justice system," Kirsch said.
