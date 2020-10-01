INDIANAPOLIS — Sixteen schools in northeast Indiana have had at least one known case of COVID-19 in their buildings, although the number of cases in each case has been few.
On a positive note, 16 schools have also reported they have had no cases so far.
However, another 19 schools haven't reported any numbers to the state at all.
So it's a very mixed bag in the first available day of COVID-19 data from schools, providing by the Indiana State Department of Health in a new and developing dashboard available at coronavirus.in.gov. The data is current as of Sept. 25.
In total, 617 schools statewide have had at least one case of COVID-19 among their students, teachers or staff, while another 742 have reported no cases so far this school year.
But, like our region, close to half of all schools haven't reported yet, with 1,448 schools having not provided any data to the Indiana State Department of Health. With many buildings missing, it's only a partial picture of the state of COVID-19 in schools.
In total, the state has identified 1,676 cases of COVID-19 affecting students, 335 cases among teachers and 343 cases among staff members.
In total, those 2,354 cases represent about 2% of Indiana's total case count since March, however, the state has only been collecting data from schools for the 2020-21 school year so far, which started at earliest in July.
Since July 1, Indiana has logged 74,425 cases of COVID-19, but still the schools would account for about 3.2% of that total.
In the week between Sept. 19 and Sept. 25, the state recorded 253 new student cases, 52 teacher cases and 71 staff cases.
Locally, the impact from COVID-19 in schools so far appears to be small.
The state suppresses data for any unit with fewer than five cases, listing them as "suppressed," and those suppressed totals account for almost all of the cases in the four-county area.
Of the 16 schools that reported at least one case of some kind, DeKalb High School was the only building with a listed number, showing eight student cases and fewer than five teacher cases.
All other 15 buildings have had fewer than five cases in at least one of the categories for students, teachers or staff. The current data shows the following schools have been affected:
(Categories are listed after building name and all totals are fewer than five unless otherwise noted. If a category is not listed below, it means that school has had zero cases for that group.)
• Prairie Heights High School — Students
• Lakeland Intermediate School — Students, teachers
• Westview Jr./Sr. High School — Students, staff
• Hamilton High School — Students, teachers
• Eastside Jr./Sr. High School — Students
• Waterloo Elementary School — Staff
• DeKalb High School — Students (8 cases), teachers
• Garrett Middle School — Students, teachers
• Wayne Center Elementary School — Students, teachers, staff
• East Noble High School — Students
• East Noble Middle School — Staff
• Avilla Elementary School — Students, teachers
• West Noble Primary School — Students
• West Noble Elementary School — Teachers
• West Noble Middle School — Students
• West Noble High School — Students
Taking the ranges into account, at minimum, at least 20 students in those 16 buildings have tested positive, 56 at maximum. Among teachers, it's seven at minimum and 28 at maximum. And for staff, it's a minimum of at least four people and maximum of at 16.
That would make total impact in school somewhere between 31 and 100 students, teachers and staff total affected since classes got back in session.
Those numbers do not account for other students who may have been sent home on quarantine due to a possible exposure, only people who tested positive and were verified with the state.
Sixteen local schools also reported that they had no cases at all so far, although they may have had new cases since, as the state data is current only as of Sept. 25:
Those schools include: Fremont Elementary, Fremont Middle, Fremont High, Pleasant Lake Elementary, Prairie Heights Middle, Prairie Heights Elementary, Meadowview Elementary, Butler Elementary, Riverdale Elementary, DeKalb Middle, James R. Watson Elementary, McKenney-Harrison Elementary, Rome City Elementary, Central Noble Primary, Central Noble Elementary and Central Noble Jr./Sr. High.
Several schools, however, have not reported any data to the state as of the initial upload to the dashboard. Notably, no MSD Steuben County schools had reported, while other school districts had some buildings report while others did not.
Area schools that had not reported any data as of Sept. 25 were: Angola High, Angola Middle, Carlin Park Elementary, Hendry Park Elementary, Ryan Park Elementary, Hamilton Elementary, Country Meadow Elementary, St. Joseph School, Lakewood Park Christian, St. Mary, Oak Farm Montessori, St. John Lutheran, South Side Elementary, North Side Elementary, Lakeland Primary, Lakeland Jr./Sr. High School, Westview Elementary, Shipshewana-Scott Elementary and Topeka Elementary.
No Amish schools in LaGrange County, while listed, had reported data either.
In terms of demographics, the biggest slice of cases are at the high-school age group.
Students 15-18 years old accounted for 42.3% of all known cases currently, while 10-14 were 34.7% and elementary age 5-9 were only 14.7%. The state also noted 1.3% of cases were in the 0-4 age group and another 7.1% were not classified by age.
Cases are just about evenly split between boys and girls, with 50.8% of cases in girls and 49.2% in boys.
About 78% of all student cases were white students, with 6.4% black and 1.5% Asian. About 14.3% were listed as "other," which could include native demographic groups, two or more races or those listed as other.
The state has identified about 15.8% of student illnesses are among students identified as Hispanic, while 75.3% are non-Hispanic and 8.9% unknown.
