ANGOLA — Steuben County’s COVID-19 demographic breakdown skews close to the state’s, with the exception of a couple age groups.
Steuben County now has 235 confirmed cases of COVID-19, said the Steuben County Health Department.
“We have been in communications with the patients and the Indiana State Department of Health to identify, notify and monitor any close contacts,” said Alicia van Ee, chief environmental health specialist with the Health Department.
Data released Friday by the Health Department shows the 60-69 and 80 and older age groups as being different statistically, with the remaining age groups being fairly similar in terms of percentages of people who have tested positive for COVID-19.
In Steuben County, the 60-69 age group, with 42 cases as of Friday, makes up about 18% of all cases compared to 11% statewide. The 80 and up group, with four cases in Steuben County, is about 2% of all cases, whereas that age group accounts for 7% statewide.
Other age groups might be off a percentage point or so, but generally are fairly close to one another.
People under 40 years old in Steuben County comprise 48% of all cases, at 113. Statewide, that group accounts for about 46% of all cases.
Of the 235 people in Steuben County who have contracted COVID-19, 189 people are considered recovered and three have died, meaning there are 43 active cases in the county.
