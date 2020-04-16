LIGONIER — The state’s choice to shut restaurant dining rooms was the first blow to local eateries in Ligonier.
But, combined with the stay-at-home order, restaurants are weathering a one-two punch that is forcing some to close or reduce hours further than previously thought.
Though business owners understand the partial closures are to prevent the spread of COVID-19, it’s especially tough to do business when customers still rely on them.
For example, bakeries like Gabriela’s European Desserts and More and Panaderia y Pasteleria Jalisco bake bread and other treats for customers.
Buying from them instead of a big-box store or supermarket might be smarter, since customers might be less exposed to others.
However, their sales numbers aren’t showing it. Maria Hernandez at Panaderia y Pasteleria Jalisco said throughout the past few weeks, sales have been decreasing slowly.
Hernandez said she knows, though, that money is tight for a lot of families who have had hours cut or have been laid off from work, so it’s no mystery why sales are slumping.
“It’s sad. This time is very sad,” Hernandez said in Spanish.
Hernandez said, though, if a family is struggling with feeding their kids, they can call the Panaderia and work out a plan with them.
Gabriela Florea at Gabriela’s European Desserts and More is seeing a similar decline in business.
That didn’t happen immediately, though.
When the closure of dine-in restaurants was announced, Florea saw a brief boom in business.
“I got a lot of support,” Florea said. “I sold out almost every other day.”
But, soon enough, sales and orders trickled nearly to a halt.
This time is especially crucial for Florea, too, since Easter and graduation are some of her busiest times of the year, aside from Thanksgiving.
But with no graduation parties happening, grad cakes aren’t exactly in demand right now.
Neither are cakes for restaurants, like ones she used to supply to Beauty and the Bull, which closed its dine-in service.
Other restaurants have simply closed shop for now. Charger House, for example, isn’t selling anything this week.
That’s not due to sales, though, owner Tom Janes said. Instead, he closed out of health concerns with recent Ligonier coronavirus cases.
He plans on opening back up Monday, however. Staying closed for too long might jeopardize the business once the dining area isn’t closed anymore.
“We basically spent our whole life building it up,” Janes said of the 37-year-old restaurant.
The brief closure means that stock wasn’t sold, and now, more has to be bought.
“We had to get rid of all our fresh food. It was very, very costly,” Janes said. “We’re going to have to buy all new.”
Through everything, though, Janes stressed he doesn’t want to complain, since he knows some families can’t afford to eat out and other businesses are going through the same.
“Hopefully, we’re doing the right thing,” Janes said.
