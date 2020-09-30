INDIANAPOLIS — Northeast Indiana is yellow.
This week’s COVID-19 transmission ratings from the Indiana State Department of Health put all four counties in the northeast corner into a yellow rating for “moderate” spread of the novel coronavirus.
Generally, the north and south ends of the state are showing more COVID-19 than the vast central expanse of the state.
Noble, DeKalb, LaGrange and Steuben counties all received yellow ratings this week, an area where most counties have lingered since the state launched this weekly metric back on Sept. 2.
The yellow rating was an increase for LaGrange County, which spent last week in blue, the best rating showing “low” spread of the virus. Noble, DeKalb and LaGrange counties were all in the yellow last week and stayed there again.
Steuben County has been rated yellow five out of five weeks; DeKalb County spent the first week in the orange for “moderate to high” spread before dipping into the yellow in the four weeks since; Noble County has been yellow four times and blue once; and LaGrange County is going back and forth over the past five weeks, going yellow, blue, yellow, blue and now yellow again.
LaGrange County, as the only county in the state last week to have an average score of 0, ticked up in both scoring areas for per capita cases and positivity this week.
Noble County’s positivity rate has increased since last week and the county is also on the verge of ticking up another point level on cases per capita at 96 per 10,000, just shy of the 100 per 10,000 that would give the county an additional point in the scoring.
Even if case counts did rise, Noble County would remain in the yellow unless its positivity also crossed 10%, not a threat right now as the county sits at 5.6%. Likewise, if Noble County stayed under 100 cases per 10,000 but had positivity drop below 5%, it would again drop into the blue.
DeKalb County’s per-capita case rate remains high at 86 per 10,000 residents, but positivity has fallen since last week to 7.76%, putting it firmly into the yellow.
Steuben County posted 54 cases per 10,000 residents over the last week, but its positivity rate was down to 5.53%. If positivity dips under 5%, Steuben County could drop into the blue for the first time next week.
This week, the state lost a little ground after three back-to-back weeks of improvement. Indiana increased from two counties in the orange to four. Yellow counties were unchanged at 32 overall, but the number of blue counties dropped from 58 to 56.
Indiana hasn’t had any counties rated in the red since the first week, when only one county was in that highest grade.
Regionally, northern Indiana and southern Indiana are showing the most activity.
Every county on the state’s norther border with the exception or urban Lake County in the very northwest corner was in the yellow this week, while Starke, Noble, DeKalb, Koscuisko and Allen counties joined the northernmost counties.
Southwest Indiana is currently the hottest spot for COVID-19 activity, with three counties near the Evansville metro in the orange and the rest in the region in the yellow. Southern Indiana counties around the Louisville, Kentucky, metro are also in the yellow.
With the exception of Tippencanoe County (Purdue University and Lafayette), Grant County (Marion), Delaware County (Ball State University and Muncie), Madison County (Anderson) and Putnam County (Greencastle), every other county in central Indiana east to west is currently in the blue.
The ratings map and data can be found at coronavirus.in.gov and updates every Wednesday at noon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.