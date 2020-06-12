Indiana musicians teamed with Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee John Sebastian, founding member of The Lovin’ Spoonful, for a song release inspired by COVID-19 crisis.
A full-length album is expected this summer.
“Sitting in Limbo” is the fifth and most recent release by Dane Clark and the Basement Boys, featuring Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee and Songwriters Hall of Fame inductee Sebastian.
“I thought it was the perfect cover tune to add to our pandemic song cycle, and what an honor to be joined by the legendary John Sebastian, one of the best harmonica players ever and a true genius of American songwriting in the 1960s and 1970s, for this jam band excursion version of a reggae classic,” said Clark. “We are planning to release a full-length LP ‘Songs from Isolation’ in all formats on July 4 and will be dropping videos weekly until then with a few surprise guest artists. We stay focused knowing that we are doing something positive and folks appreciate the music.”
A “Sitting in Limbo” video can be watched at youtu.be/yPalN3bNCLY.
Others in the pandemic series include:
• “After the Rain” — the fourth release by the Basement Boys featuring Clark, with poignant lyrics urging unity amid this battle with coronavirus despite our differences and political beliefs; video at https://youtu.be/n9hMjcUAWAA
• “Killin’ Time” — the third release by the Basement Boys and Clark along with daughter Abigail Clark, written to provide some comic relief to those who need a good laugh while pondering the future; video at https://youtu.be/oM_CbrDsjlY
• “Ain’t Gettin’ Out Of Bed Today” — the second release by Clark and Jason Sturgeon with the Basement Boys, written out of concern for the elderly, especially those who were already alone before the crisis; video at https://youtu.be/VNlZMm1ztx0
• “Six Feet Away” — the first release by Clark and Sturgeon with the Basement Boys, with lyrics that focus on a husband and wife at home and the current parameters among friends (“Stop by if you want, but stay six feet away”); video at https://youtu.be/aKMG66_K1SQ.
