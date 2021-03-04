INDIANAPOLIS — As has been the trend all this week, new COVID-19 activity has stayed low and continues to run below last week, too.
Thursday marked a full week of daily case reports below 1,000 new cases, the first time that’s happened since the first week of August when Indiana tested less than half as many people day-to-day as it does now.
On Thursday, the state logged 935 new cases of COVID-19, which is slightly below last Thursday’s number of 1,084 cases.
That was the last time cases had topped 1,000 since, as Indiana has averaged about 760 new cases per day over the last seven days.
Thursday’s case count came on approximately 40,500 total tests, resulting in a one-day positivity rate of 2.31%. It’s the 10th time in the last 12 days that positivity has been under 3%, and the 24th-straight day that positivity has been below 5%, which is the state’s benchmark.
Hospitalizations dropped again to 692 patients total in treatment, the first time that statewide census has been below 700 since July 8.
The state has only had consistent days of fewer than 700 COVID-19 patients in hospitals for a brief window between June 25 and July 8, meaning that hospitalizations have deflated to among the lowest numbers ever, too.
Indiana did log 31 deaths from COVID-19 on Thursday, although none were reported in the four-county area. The state is averaging 22 deaths per day so far across the first four days of March, which is lower than the monthly average of 37 deaths per day in February.
Case counts in the four-county area remain minimal, with counties again having fewer than 10 new cases reported.
DeKalb County added seven cases, LaGrange County was up six cases, Noble County was up four and Steuben County added three cases.
Noble and LaGrange counties are sitting in the county’s blue ratings from the state, representing low spread of the virus, while Steuben and DeKalb counties are in yellow, the next best rating, representing moderate spread.
