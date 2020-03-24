BUTLER — Grocery stores around the area have been filled with shoppers stocking up in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak.
Jeff Kaiser, co-owner of Kaiser’s Food Center in Butler with his sister Debbie Hollabaugh, said they’ve experienced customer volume “at a level we’ve never seen before.
“There’s more of them and they’re buying more,” Kaiser added. “There’s no other situation that even comes close to it.”
On a recent weekend, he said there were people from Toledo, Ohio waiting for Kaiser’s to open because stores in their area didn’t have what they needed.
From talking to his sources, even if the high demand ended today, it could take three to six weeks for the ground beef supply chain to recover. “It’s going to have a very long-lasting effect on the supply,” Kaiser said.
While the store continues to receive product, purchases and delivery have changed.
In some instances, Kaiser’s is buying full semi loads of items where it would share a semi load with two other stores. A recent order of 45 cases of eggs resulted in 15 cases being delivered to his store so that more stores could receive eggs as well.
As of March 18, the store hadn’t implemented buying limits. “We’re asking people to be within reason,” Kaiser explained. “They may be people buying for family members who are on assisted living or elderly people who don’t feel safe coming in.
“If it continues at this pace, though, we may have to.”
Kaiser had praise for store employees, community volunteers and suppliers for keeping the store clean and shelves stocked as best as possible.
“Our suppliers are doing the best job they can do,” he said. “We’ve had a lot of good friends step up and help us refill the store and our shelves. A lot of people understand the crisis and are helping the community.
“This could not be done without the great people we have,” Kaiser said of the store’s employees, who have worked beyond their scheduled shifts to do whatever it takes.
“We’re doing everything in our power to make sure we have product for our local people,” he added. “There’s good that will come out of this. It’s just hard to see it right now when you’re in the middle of it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.