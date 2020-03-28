LAGRANGE — The LaGrange County Community Foundation and United Way of Elkhart & LaGrange Counties are combining efforts to respond to needs that arise from COVID-19.
The Community Foundation and United Way, in consultation with other community entities, will provide COVID-19 Rapid Response Grants to help address the impacts of the outbreak and recovery.
Together, the organizations have committed $34,000 to the effort and will provide support to nonprofit and other community organizations engaging in basic needs relief, short-term response, and long-term recovery in LaGrange County that is directly connected to COVID-19. Priority will be given to organizations providing basic needs services to people who are immediately suffering from the crisis.
The Good Samaritan Fund at the Community Foundation will be used to support the community response to COVID-19. Donations made to the Good Samaritan Fund will support the COVID-19 Rapid Response Grants, ensuring local nonprofits have the ability to provide critical services.
The Good Samaritan Fund was established at the Community Foundation in 2008 to support emergency relief for residents in LaGrange County, and continues to provide a way for neighbors to support each other during a critical time.
“The Good Samaritan Fund is here to serve the critical needs of our neighbors as we work together in response to the public health crisis,” said Community Foundation Executive Director Octavia Yoder. “With the partnership with United Way, we will mobilize local resources to help support our nonprofits that provide assistance to individuals in need.”
“We’re very excited to be partnering with the LaGrange County Community Foundation to help families impacted by the pandemic,” says United Way CEO, Bill Rieth. “We are passionate about fulfilling our mission of advancing the common good, living united, and together, we are fighting for the health, education, and financial stability of every person in our community.”
Donations to support COVID-19 relief efforts in LaGrange County can be made securely online at lccf.net/covid-19donate. Administrative fees to the Good Samaritan Fund will be waived. One hundred percent of all donations to the fund will go toward supporting relief efforts.
For more information about the Community Foundation’s response to the public health crisis, please visit lccf.net/Covid-19.
