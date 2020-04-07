With few exceptions, municipal public meetings have been canceled for April due to the coronavirus pandemic.
For Angola, the only meeting taking place is a virtual meeting of the common council at 10 a.m. on Wednesday.
All other public meetings have been canceled according to Clerk-Treasurer Deb Twitchell, under a directive issued by Mayor Richard Hickman.
Hamilton’s town council was set to meet Monday, but that meeting was canceled also.
Fremont Clerk-Treasurer Kathy Parsons said a plan commission meeting originally scheduled for today has been canceled.
“We will also cancel the town council meeting on April 21,” Parsons said for Fremont.
The April 14 meeting of the Steuben County Council was canceled on Monday.
With municipal buildings closed to the public in every community in the county due to the pandemic, it could be expected that meetings would be altered.
However, Orland will be holding its April 13 meeting with alterations according to Clerk-Treasurer April Sanders. Only select members will be physically present in the building, with others connecting via phone.
“We have tabled most items of business to keep the meeting short,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.