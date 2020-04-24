INDIANAPOLIS — One week from the expiration of the state’s stay-at-home order and with talk about reopening Indiana on the horizon, new COVID-19 cases hit a new one-day high mark.
It’s the second day in a row new cases topped 600.
As of Friday’s noon report from the Indiana State Department of Health, Indiana logged 641 new cases, taking the statewide total to 13,680.
That’s the new biggest one-day increase to date, replacing the previous high mark of 612 set on April 17.
Noble County logged another four new cases, rising to 51 overall. Steuben County added two new cases to 21 overall. LaGrange and DeKalb counties were unchanged at 19 and 14, respectively.
Allen County hit 400 cases total on Friday, while Elkhart County has logged 211 cases to date. Koscuisko County has 25 cases and Whitley County remains at 16.
The state logged 35 new deaths as of Friday, taking the total death toll to 741. No new deaths were reported in the four-county area, which remains at seven deaths total.
Indiana’s stay-at-home order remains in effect through May 1, but state officials are discussing a possible reopening of business early in May. Even if some businesses begin to reopen, Gov. Eric Holcomb has indicated it will likely be with special measures in place such as guidelines to wear masks and gloves or to limit the number of people inside stores.
Another 75,000 unemployment claims were filed in the last week, with more than 525,000 Hoosiers seeking jobless benefits since mid-March.
Manufacturers have been particularly hard hit and, as manufacturing makes up about 50% of the northeast Indiana workforce, it’s taken a major toll on local workers.
In a survey conducted by the Indiana Chamber of Commerce of 1,400 businesses, about 55% rated the impact of COVID-19 on their business as major.
As firms look forward to getting back to work, about 1-in-5 indicated that they would do so with fewer employees than they had on staff prior to COVID-19.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.