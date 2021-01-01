INDIANAPOLIS — The four-county area entered 2021 with eight new COVID-19 deaths being reported across New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.
The high local death numbers track with high statewide death numbers, that have right at and above 100 per day for the last four days as the state officially topped 8,000 deaths total on the first day of 2021.
Over the past two days, the state reported four new deaths in DeKalb County, two in LaGrange County and one each in Noble and Steuben counties.
In DeKalb County, which leads the region with 60 deaths all-time, the newly reported deaths occurred on Dec. 22, Tuesday and two on Wednesday. According to demographic information from the state, one person was 80 years or older with the others being two in their 70s and one in their 60s.
To date, DeKalb County has had five deaths among people in their 60s, 19 deaths of patients in their 70s and 36 deaths at the 80-plus age grouping.
In LaGrange County, which is second all-time with 56 total deaths, the new deaths reported occurred on Dec. 12 and Dec. 18. Both deaths were people 80 years old or older.
To date, LaGrange County has had two deaths among people in their 50s, six deaths among people in their 60s, 17 among people in their 70s and 31 people who were 80 or older.
In Noble, which sits at 55 deaths all time, the new death occurred Tuesday and was a person 80 years old or older.
To date, three people in their 50s have died in Noble County along with five people in their 60s, 13 people in their 70s and 34 at 80 or older.
And Steuben County, which has 25 deaths total, had its most recent death on Wednesday. The patient was a person 80 or older.
Of the total deaths in Steuben County, seven have been people in their 60s, five deaths have been people in their 70s and 13 deaths have been among those 80 and older.
On the first day of 2021, the state recorded 105 total deaths Friday, which followed the previous three days with 99, 109 and 164 deaths.
Statewide death totals have come down off peaks in mid-December, but still remain very high. Indiana tallied more than 2,500 COVID-19 deaths in December, making it the deadliest month on record.
Statewide case counts have also been up recently, hitting 6,288 on Friday and 6,468 on Thursday. Those figures are up compared to a week ago — a week affected by testing slowdowns on Christmas — but are comparable to the week prior to the holiday.
Hospitalizations have continued their slow but steady decline, dropping to 2,786 total patients in treatment. That’s the lowest point since Nov. 16 as the state has seen consistent improvement since hitting an all-time peak on Nov. 30.
Locally, cases increased by smaller amounts over the New Year’s holiday.
Steuben County added 42 new cases, followed by DeKalb County with 37, Noble County with 36 and LaGrange County with 19 over the two-day-period.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.