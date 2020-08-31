INDIANAPOLIS — Steuben County has logged its fourth death from COVID-19, the Indiana State Department of Health reported on Sunday.
In addition, Noble County has logged its 31st COVID-19 death, which was noted in Monday's report.
Because Steuben County has fewer than five deaths, detailed demographic information from the State Department of Health is not available.
Monday's report from the Health Department, which reflected its new death, the death in Noble County occurred on Saturday.
Based on the demographic breakdowns of deaths on the Health Department dashboard, the new death was a person 80 years old or older. No other information was available about the deceased.
To date in Noble County, 21 deaths have been among patients 80-plus; seven were in their 70s; one person was in their 60s and two people were in their 50s.
The death came 10 days after Noble County had its 30th death on Aug. 19 and followed five other deaths in the area including one in Steuben County reported on Sunday, LaGrange County also on Aug. 19 and three deaths that occurred in DeKalb County last week.
Most of Noble County's deaths have been related to nursing homes. Earlier outbreaks during April at Sacred Heart Home in Avilla and Lutheran Life Villages in Kendallville early on in the pandemic accounted for 24 of the deaths in the county.
After finally clearing all active cases in those facilities in July, COVID-19 returned to Sacred Heart Home, this time in the assisted living facility, leading to new cases and hospitalizations.
None of the deaths have been confirmed as of yet as accountable to a long-term care facility, although more than 60% of all deaths in Indiana have been from nursing homes. The state updates its long-term care facility case and death numbers on Wednesdays, which also run a week in lag, so statistics of that new activity in Noble County may not show up in that dataset until midweek.
Noble County leads the area with 31 deaths all time, followed by LaGrange County at 11, DeKalb County at seven and Steuben County at four.
In the statewide picture Monday, Indiana opened the week with an unusually high number of cases, logging 883 new cases. That easily makes it the biggest Monday ever, surpassing the previous high for that day of the week set the week prior at 688.
Historically, Mondays tend to have the lowest case count of the week, as testing generally slows over the weekend. Case counts usually rise as the week goes on, although the Monday figure may be an outlier as testing was unusually high for the day.
The big Monday case count did come on a larger-than-average testing total, with the state processing slightly more than 19,600 tests in Monday's report. That means a one-day positivity rate of just 4.5%, the lowest one-day result since Aug. 10.
Cases have also continue to rise locally, with DeKalb County adding significantly more cases in recent days.
Since Saturday, DeKalb County increased 18 cases, Steuben County was up nine, now at 29 cases, Noble County added six and LaGrange County was up four.
Noble County passed 800 cases all time, while LaGrange County hit the 600 all-time mark on Monday.
Local positivity rates have also risen, with all four counties above the 5% mark state health officials frequently say they'd like the state and counties to be below.
Noble County sits at 5.96% for its seven-day average, while Steuben County is at 6.38%, LaGrange County logged at 9.1% and DeKalb County is in double digits at 10.17%.
The Regenstrief Institute estimated that 79% of all known COVID-19-positive patients have recovered, while 17% are currently infected and slightly over 3% have gone on to die.
