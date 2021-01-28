After some severe outbreaks at the end of 2020 and early into the new year, COVID-19 activity had slowed in area nursing homes.
Two centers had a notable increases in cases, but otherwise there were few new cases among nursing home residents and staff this past week.
For the week ended Jan. 20 — long-term care data lags a week via the state dashboard — the largest increase in activity occurred in Orchard Pointe in Kendallville, which added nine new resident cases, five staff cases and recorded at least one death among its residents.
It's the first death among Orchard Pointe residents as the center had previously been reporting zero and now shows less than five deaths.
The other center to have a sizable increase was Northern Lakes Nursing and Rehabilitation in Angola, which has been battling an outbreak the last few weeks. That center reported another 10 resident cases and one staff case.
That center has had 45 cases reported since Dec. 28 and recorded 13 total deaths among residents.
Elsewhere around the region there was little new case activity in the four-county area.
Lutheran Life Villages in Kendallville reported one staff case, Miller's Merry Manor in Garrett had one new resident case and one resident death reported and Betz Nursing Home in Auburn had one new staff cases.
No other nursing facility in the region reported new activity on the week.
Indiana has seen some recent improvement overall in its COVID-19 numbers, with falling case counts, falling positivity and drops in hospitalizations and deaths.
The state is also in the process of distributing vaccines to long-term care facilities, which should help to blunt new case activity there more quickly than in other areas of the population.
Nursing home staff have been eligible for vaccines since mid-December and the state has partnered with pharmacies to assist in vaccinating nursing-home residents, who are the most vulnerable population in Indiana, accounting for more than half of all COVID-19 deaths in the state.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.