INDIANAPOLIS — Flu rates ticked up slightly this week but still remain at “minimal” levels this week, the second-lowest they’ve been in recent history.
Rates aren’t as low as they were in the 2020-21 season, but it’s close.
In the 20th week of flu monitoring for the week ended Feb. 19, rates of “influenza-like illness” reported by sentinel outpatient providers was 1.14%, down from 0.88% a week ago.
That report includes 519 instances of influenza-like illness reported by those facilities, with about 85% being patients younger than 50.
The rate of influenza-like illness reports at emergency rooms and urgent care centers rose to 1%, up from 0.85% the week prior.
That puts flu rates a little higher than the 2020-21 season, but lower than any other season since 2013. The next closest low-year was in 2014-15, when rates were a little below 2% at this part of the year.
Flu rates do sometimes spike later in the season. For example, the 2015-2016 flu season saw low rates throughout winter, but then had a surge in activity in March/April. Flu rates typically do rise a bit when some spring weather starts to arrive, but generally recede by late April and May.
Indiana’s seen a sharp drop in COVID-19 activity since coming out of the omicron-variant-driven surge that peaked in mid-January, with case numbers at its lowest points months.
Indiana did record three new deaths, taking the state’s total to 22 this season. Of those, 15 have been 65 years old or older, five in the 50-64 range, one adult between ages 25-49 and one person age 5-24.
Indiana typically sees more than 100 flu deaths per year, ranging between about 70-150 in an average year. In good years, that number can be lower than 10 deaths, as happened last season, but can top 300 deaths caused by flu in particularly bad years.
Flu is most dangerous to the elderly, people who are immuno-compromised, children under 5 years old — especially those 6 months old and younger — and pregnant women.
Specimens tested at the state health department lab this season have so far only detected strains of Influenza A/H3 seasonal virus, with no other types yet identified in the limited testing the state does.
Influenza A/H3 strains — typically H3N2 — are common during the annual flu season. This year’s flu shot was recommended to protect against an H3N2 strain as one of the four types included in the yearly quadrivalent shot.
Weekly flu reports can be found online at in.gov/health/erc/infectious-disease-epidemiology/diseases-and-conditions-resource-page/weekly-influenza-reports/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.