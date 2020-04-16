LIGONIER — This year’s seniors were born right after Sept. 11, 2001, grew up through the 2008 financial crisis, and now, are graduating into a world shaken by the coronavirus.
All some of them want is to walk at their own graduation, but now, due to social distancing and efforts to stop the spread of COVID-19, they might not get to.
But, Ligonier and the West Noble community is no stranger to supporting each other in hard times.
So, to support local seniors, parents have decked out their doors, windows and walls of their homes in celebration of their graduate.
Many doors have sports posters, and some have programs from plays, medals, streamers and all sorts of other high school memorabilia celebrating their time at West Noble High School.
Senior Hunter Saggars is one student whose home is decorated in his honor. However, you won’t see a baseball poster on his door, since his senior baseball season was canceled.
He was looking forward to being one of the team captains in his senior season.
“I’ve been waiting for this moment for a long time,” Saggars said.
Though mom Amanda Saggars knows how hard this is for her son and other kids, she recognizes the support the west side of the county has shown in supporting seniors.
“We have to see the blessings in some of this, too,” Amanda said.
Alex Ramirez, a senior on the baseball team, also isn’t able to play sports this spring season. Through everything, though, he knows his community feels for him.
“We’re feeling loved by the community,” Ramirez said.
Mom Linda Ramirez knows that, too, and is still holding out hope for a good outcome.
“The support is very outpouring, Linda said. “I just hope they get to have that graduation.”
And West Noble seniors haven’t stopped loving their communities back. Senior Kailey Williamson works part-time at Avalon Village and follows protocol each day at work to keep her residents and family safe.
That experience she’s getting now will transfer well to her future major of neonatal nursing at Indiana University Fort Wayne.
“From my perspective, you have these little humans that, most of the time, can’t survive on their own, so you’re giving them a chance at life,” Williamson said.
Though she’s looking forward to her future, Williamson said quarantine is still “hard” for her and fellow Theatre 33 friends, who check in with each other often.
Her door is covered in programs from plays and musicals she’s performed with Theatre 33.
Senior Kiara Campos will also be attending IU in the fall, but at the Bloomington campus. And right now, with news that her IU summer session has already been canceled, she’s holding out hope for the fall semester.
“I just want to go to school,” Campos said. “I never thought I’d say that.”
