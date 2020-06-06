LAGRANGE — Now that all the I’s have been dotted, and all the T’s have been crossed, construction on the new playground, splash pad, and pavilion at LaGrange’s Town Park is well underway.
Crews arrived at the end of May and started work installing the playground equipment first. The new section of LaGrange’s Town Park is being built on a piece of land the town owns across the street from the original park at Michigan Street and West Lake Street.
Town officials had originally planned to start construction of the new park in April after the winter weather broke, but coronavirus pandemic, and a Michigan stay-at-home order that shut down a factory, set back the start of project. LaGrange is spending more than $400,000 to build a new, state-of-the-art playground, splash pad, and outdoor pavilion.
LaGrange Town Board member Carolyn Glick, who along with LaGrange Clerk-Treasurer Laurie Miller, spearheaded the project. Glick said she’s proud a project first discussed less than a year ago is already underway.
Miller said it’s time the town updates the park, its first new addition in more than 25 years.
“I’m absolutely thrilled,” Glick said. “The crews are moving on this.”
Construction on the new playground is the first phase of the park upgrade. That work is expected to take about two weeks to complete. Crews will then turn their attention to constructing the new splash pad. Finally, they will finish up by building a new pavilion.
Ironically, it’s the construction of the pavilion that’s suffered the greatest delay. The materials needed to create that building have yet to be manufactured, and won’t be delivered until sometime in mid-July.
Town officials managed to raise more than $50,000 in private donations to help offset the cost of the project. That effort earned the town another $50,000 in the form of a grant from the Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority. That organization funds local projects that a community shows support for by helping to raise money to pay for those community improvements.
Despite the delays, Glick hopes that the splash pad, the heart of the new park, will be up and running by the end of June or early July at the latest.
The splash pad will boast 12 different water devices and will tap into the town’s water system to provide it with fresh, clean water.
The playground will feature a special rubber surface that protects children from injury and allows children with disabilities to easily navigate between the playground equipment. The splash pad will be connected to the playground by a sidewalk, and the splash pad features a concrete surface that will allow wheelchairs to easily move about.
Glick said the town won’t wait for the pavilion to be completed before it opens the new playground and splash pad to the public.
“We’re hoping we can use the splash pad and the playground beforehand,” she said.
Glick said she’s working on plans to have the town to host a grand opening celebration at the new park once all the construction is completed.
