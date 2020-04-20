INDIANAPOLIS — Area unemployment was virtually unchanged in March from February though the data is not a full-month reflection of the labor reality last month.
That's because unemployment data generally was measured through March 12, just a little more than a week before Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb put the state under a shutdown order.
The data shows LaGrange and Steuben counties with 2.5% unemployment rates in March, unchanged from February. Also unchanged month over was DeKalb County at 2.9%. Noble County inched up to 3.2% from 3.0%. Allen County had a decrease to 3.2% from 3.4% and Whitley County increased to 3.0% from 2.9%.
“March’s unemployment numbers demonstrate how methodology drives outcome,” said Rachel Blakeman, director of Purdue University Fort Wayne’s Community Research Institute. “It’s a point-in-time survey, not a rolling collection of information throughout the month. Since last month’s survey was taken before closure of non-essential businesses, it measured an economy that was still humming along. We can expect to see the effects of the public health measures reflected in the April unemployment numbers to be released next month.”
“The expectation, of course, is that the unemployment rates will be significantly higher,” said Rick Farrant, communications director for Northeast Indiana Works. “Most of the layoffs that occurred in the last three weeks of March are still in force and new layoffs have cropped up here and there in April.”
The state released March figures employment Friday, but the way those numbers are collected, more than half of March — and the half where unemployment started shooting up due to coronavirus — is not accounted for.
Such as it is, the Indiana Department of Workforce Development stated Indiana’s March unemployment rate was 3.2%.
That data is from surveys conducted around March 12 — making it a significantly incomplete picture of the state’s actual unemployment situation.
By the end of the month, Indiana’s unemployment was much higher as unemployment claims began skyrocketing in Indiana from March 15 onward.
Indiana DWD Commissioner Fred Payne explained Friday that monthly unemployment reports are timed to capture numbers for the week including the 12th of each month, so they normally reflect the second half of the previous month and the first half of the listed month.
For Indiana and the timing of unemployment claims, that means the state’s March report missed most of the changes in joblessness that has happened since.
“That week ended right before we saw the surge in our unemployment claims,” Payne said. “That number only captures the week before, it doesn’t capture what fully happened that second half of the month.”
