ANGOLA — This is the real deal.
That’s the message Angola Mayor Richard Hickman wanted to drive home to people during a press conference Tuesday morning. He said the event was to give people the truth about what’s happening in Steuben County surrounding the coronavirus pandemic as opposed to the bunk that’s floating around on social media.
“People are getting sick,” he said. “People are going to die.”
Hickman said people should go to work, then home. Or to the grocery and then back home.
“I realize we all get antsy but this really is the time to hunker down at home,” he said.
Hickman is proud of area health services, police, firefighters and everyone working on the front lines, putting their lives at stake to make things better and safer for patients in Steuben County.
It got real here
March 10, said Cameron Memorial Community Hospital’s Chief Medical Officer Dr. Todd Rumsey, is the day it got real here.
That morning, the hospital received a phone call that someone had traveled to Italy and needed evaluated for possible quarantine.
“At 9 o’clock that morning, everything in the hospital changed,” he said. “All 500 employees pivoted and changed the way they provided care for people in the community.”
Each employee found a new job necessary to prepare the community for what was to come.
The first patient
Saturday, Steuben County had its first positive test results come back for a patient.
All close contacts with Steuben County’s first positive patient for COVID-19 have been notified with further testing being pursued, said Steuben County Health Officer Dr. Ted Crisman.
The patient is in their 60s and is in Fort Wayne receiving treatment.
“That is the only positive we have listed for Steuben County,” he said. “As such there has been an individual before that was a teacher at Fremont Schools that tested positive but they are listed under Allen County for COVID-19 since they live in Allen County. That person is also receiving treatment.”
The health department is in regular contact with other healthcare agencies, said Alicia van Ee, chief environmental health officer with the Steuben County Health Department.
“I would like to stress to residents that if you need to stay at home, please stay at home,” she said. “Practice social distancing if you have to go into public and monitor for cough, shortness of breath and practice good hand washing and using hand sanitizer gel when necessary.”
Officials have not yet been able to project how many people in Steuben County might contract COVID-19 or how many might die.
Testing
A total of 62 tests have been taken in the county.
There are 35 negative, two positive and another 26 pending, said Crisman.
The second case of COVID-19 in the county was confirmed Tuesday.
“To get an idea of how we stand in the state, most counties are in a similar situation to where we are,” he said. “Only 13 of the 92 counties have not had a positive COVID-19 test.”
Tests are currently being sent in to the Indiana State Department of Health and to other commercial labs in the state, said Cameron President and CEO Connie McCahill.
Those labs then either process the tests or send them to additional labs in the country.
“We have ample testing supplies right now,” she said. “We could test another 300 patients if necessary.”
What is not available at this time, she said, is the rapid turnover tests. Cameron is in a queue to receive the rapid test kits.
Currently, because of the limited tests, only the most severely affected patients are being tested per Crisman.
Those with fever, cough, shortness of breath, basically someone sick enough to be considered to be hospitalized is what qualifies someone for testing.
“Healthcare worker criteria is the exception,” said Crisman, because they are in contact with so many other people.
Their criteria, said Rumsey, is set by their employer.
Until a broad base of tests is available, criteria are tightened like this to screen the general population.
Facilities
As far as facilities, as of Monday morning, Crisman said there are 1,940 critical care beds in the state and 1,927 ventilators.
Six of those machines are at Cameron, said McCahill. Another five have been ordered and are on the way.
“Typically we would transfer a patient if they needed more than four liters of oxygen to maintain a 90% saturation of oxygen in their bloodstream,” Rumsey said. “It would be unusual for us to be taking care of a ventilated COVID-19 patient at Cameron unless capacity is reached at one of our referring centers.”
Rumsey confirmed that Cameron does have the facility, supplies, equipment and professional staff to care for what could be 11 ventilated patients, if needed.
In the last three weeks, Cameron has increased bed numbers by 40% according to Rumsey.
“We have changed negative air pressure in 17 rooms,” he said. “We have done what I believe is extraordinarily unique in that we’ve taken a community hospital in a critical access area and prepared it for something we had no idea was in store even three or four months ago.”
Cameron is collaborating with other hospitals and communities to merge needs of this community and those around it.
“The most important thing you can understand from the community of Steuben County is that the hospital is doing everything they can do to make sure you have a safe place to get your care,” Rumsey said.
Patient flow in the hospital has been retooled and the back entrance of Urgent Care is now for respiratory care.
“If you have a respiratory illness you don’t go to your family doctor. You don’t go to urgent care. You don’t go to the hospital. You go to the back of Urgent Care to the respiratory clinic,” said Rumsey.
Operational changes
Cameron now has isolation and negative air pressure rooms added in the emergency department, in the medical and surgical unit as well as in the ambulatory care unit.
“We have the capacity to increase the number of negative air flow rooms we have,” said McCahill.
Transfers of the most critical patients will continue, as Cameron has agreements with both major health providers in Fort Wayne — Lutheran Hospital and Parkview Regional Hospital — for those that need intensive care or ventilation support.
“At the same time, we are prepared to care for those patients if it becomes necessary,” she said. “If Fort Wayne becomes at capacity, we have the equipment, the rooms, the staff and support from specialists in Fort Wayne to care for those patients right here at Cameron.”
Registered nurses are staffing the COVID-19 hotline at Cameron 24 hours a day to screen patients for eligibility of testing. The number is 667-5555.
“Through that call line, we have identified 64 patients in the community who are eligible for testing,” she said.
Since the hospital began tracking hotline calls, more than 300 have been received, McCahill said.
“At this time, we feel very prepared,” she said.
Personal protective equipment
Daily, McCahill said, they receive calls and emails at the hospital from factories and individuals alike asking how they can help or re-tool facilities to produce things like face masks and shields the hospitals and other front line workers need for personal protective equipment.
“At this time, we do have adequate PPE,” McCahill said. “We’ve received already over 500 masks people have fabricated themselves. We are very blessed in this community.”
The hospital is practicing extended use for PPE, said Rumsey, and they are doing best-fit on N-95 masks instead of adhering to quite as strict of a guideline as would have been followed even six months ago.
The hospital does currently have goggles, masks and other things doctors may need to care for ventilated patients, if necessary.
Community changes and telehealth
Buildings in area towns, cities and the county are shut down to the public, but Commissioner Jim Crowl said for staff it’s still business as usual.
The surveyor’s office is still surveying, many offices have people working from home, but yes they are still working.
“We’re dealing with this,” he said.
The Steuben County Event Center, he said, was structured for something like this to happen when it was built at the Steuben County Park.
“If we need extra space in the county, we have it,” Crowl said. “Thank goodness we haven’t had to use it.”
As for lake visitors who come to the county every summer, Crowl said there is no set plan yet for how to address that or how to police it should the need arise.
“The only thing we can do is put it out there from the health department that as a public service, please isolate yourselves,” he said.
McCahill said dealing with the influx of population from the lakes was nothing new and Cameron was on the ready.
van Ee said they are looking at the situation to see what lake visitor time may look like. They don’t yet have an answer, however, for what will be able to be done, if anything.
By Thursday, all of the Cameron medical offices and physicians will be able to operate using telehealth equipment to virtually see patients while the patient remains in the safety of their own home.
“A patient will have be signed up for MyChart in order for us to see a patient through that telehealth system,” McCahill said.
The hospital has added laptops and iPads and staff have done the training to do those visits in each of the offices.
Case count can rise
Crisman said, based on states surrounding Indiana and Steuben County, it can be counted on that cases continue to rise.
“We’re on the sharp, upward slope,” he said. “Things are going to get worse before they get better.”
Mild to moderate symptoms will be experienced by 80% of the people. But, Crisman said, that leaves the other 20% experiencing the severe symptoms.
“It’s definitely too soon to discontinue social distancing, the quarantine,” he said.
The hospital is prepared, even with a population shift like Steuben County experiences every year with lake visitors.
“If people meet criteria for testing, we’re testing them,” McCahill said. “We do have the capacity to staff up and staff down and we do that regardless of a pandemic.”
Resources still available
“Our needs have been met,” said Rumsey.
He said he is thankful for U.S. Sen. Mike Braun, R-Ind., state Rep. Dennis Zent, R-Angola, and the office of U.S. Rep. Jim Banks, R-3rd., for taking personal calls and communicating directly with the area about needs for the community.
Their response, he said, has met needs that have been brought up.
“I can’t explain how thankful we are for that involvement,” he said. “They have recognized very acutely our needs and addressed them efficiently.”
Mental health resources are also still available, McCahill said.
“All of the mental health resources in Steuben County are still taking calls from patients,” she said.
We have to be sensitive to those needs, she said, as many people are considered “worried well” and become anxious and worried when they are otherwise well but develop a cough.
She feels counseling and social worker need will continue to rise.
Bowen Center, Northeastern Center and Cameron all have those resources available, she said, and people can call 211 to get connected if they need.
