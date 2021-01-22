AUBURN — DeKalb County’s COVID-19 vaccine clinic reached a new high by giving 200 shots Friday, up from 150 per day in its first three sessions.
“We were able to get more vaccine from the state,” said DeKalb County Health Officer Dr. Mark Souder. “We would probably be able to do 250 a day and maybe 300 without working our system too hard.”
The clinic at Middaugh Hall in Auburn opens for its first Saturday session today from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. by appointment only.
Souder said the clinic will continue next week with the same dates and hours as this week, giving 150 shots per day unless more become available.
“We’re just extremely dependent on the state releasing vaccines,” he said, adding that state officials say they are distributing all they have, except for those reserved for second doses to people who have had their first shots.
Friday saw a steady flow of people arriving for shots, he said, adding, “People aren’t missing their appointments.”
The county Health Department staff has been working overtime to give shots, with county nurse Cheryl Lynch putting in 5-6 extra hours per day, Souder said. The clinic gave its first vaccinations Jan. 13.
“I’m really proud of the team that’s working,” Souder said.
Among the volunteer staff at the vaccination clinic, “We’ve got some great professional help that is just outstanding,” he said.
Retired physician Dr. James Buchanan, formerly chief medical officer at the former DeKalb Memorial Hospital in Auburn, is on site most of the time, Souder said.
“I have a great deal of respect for his abilities and the talent he brings to our program,” Souder said about Buchanan.
Also volunteering their services are Buchanan’s wife, Diane, who is a pharmacist; retired local pharmacist Cameron Moore; and emergency medics including Randy Fox, retired former chief of DeKalb Emergency Medical Service, Souder said.
With the clinic open four days this week, its volunteers show no signs of tiring, he said.
“Currently, they seem extremely dedicated to this mission,” Souder said. “From what I’ve heard them say, they’re very honored to be able to serve the community … in this crisis situation.”
Souder said it may be possible to expand to five or six vaccination stations at Middaugh Hall instead of the current three. That would permit giving the same number of shots in fewer hours, “to keep from wearing out our volunteers.”
Souter expressed cautious optimism about an improvement in the number of daily new COVID-19 cases in the county, with 17 cases reported Friday.
Parkview DeKalb Hospital in Auburn now is treating 2-3 COVID patients at a time, down from a peak of around 25, Souder said.
“I’m a little worried that people are going to relax” due to the better numbers and the vaccine rollout, he said.
Souder predicted that wearing masks for protection from the coronavirus will be necessary “until late summer or fall, maybe longer.”
Among new cases, he said, a typical recent patient was a man in his 60s who became exposed at a family birthday party.
Health officials are seeing fewer quarantines because of in-school exposures, Souder said.
“Schools are still doing well. They’ve got their systems well established. They’re extremely knowledgable and very effective” at controlling virus exposure, he said.
