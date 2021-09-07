ALBION — By the end of this month, the Noble County Health Department hopes to have two one-day vaccine clinics open to the public, one in Ligonier and one in Kendallville.
That’s not just COVID-19 vaccines — although those will be offered too — but also including childhood immunizations that have also dropped off during the pandemic.
Noble County Public Health Nurse Anne Lowe came before the Noble County Council Tuesday seeking to hire two nurses and one translator to help staff the satellite locations that could help bring vaccines closer to people who need them.
Currently the health department provides vaccines out of its shot clinic at its office in Albion, but Lowe said the county received a grant that is helping to boost vaccine distribution.
To do that, the health department would like to offer vaccine sites one day per week in Ligonier and one day in Kendalville, likely located at the city fire stations.
Details haven’t been finalized yet and and are subject to change.
The clinics would not just be for COVID-19 vaccines — about 60% of eligible Noble County residents aren’t fully vaccinated yet — but also would include childhood vaccines like measles, mumps, polio, etc.
Childhood vaccine rates, usually well over 90%, have dipped sharply during the pandemic as people have avoided seeking out regular healthcare.
Lowe said when people sign up for vaccine appointments, they would have the option to choose a local site in Ligonier or Kendallville on one day per week. If no one signs up for shots that week, the health department wouldn’t necessarily send anyone out, she said.
Lowe came before the council Tuesday with two requests.
First, she asked the county to hire on the nurses as part-time county employees at $25 and the translator at $20 per hour. Those vaccine clinic workers would work, at most, 10 hours per week, but more like six to eight hours per week. Second she was seeking the county to cover those workers under the county’s general liability insurance umbrella.
Jessica Price, a health services contractor who has helped the county organize its pandemic response, said originally she planned to provide the employees under her firm, but discovered that providing general liability coverage for those three workers would be very expensive.
“Originally I was going to take on the staffing portion of the vacinnation clinic until we came up on legality issues with insurance and liability,” Price said. “The county is already protected with liability, but once it goes outside the county vaccine to me it gets kind of messy so it would be very expensive to do liability insurance myself.”
Lowe said the vaccine workers would be handling county equipment as well as driving county vehicles from the health department office to the off-site locations, presenting some possible opportunity for accidents.
County coordinator Jackie Knafel and county attorney Dennis Graft said they’d have to check with the county’s insurance provider to ensure those workers could be covered and whether there would be additional cost.
All of the expenses, including wages and insurances, could be paid out of the grant, Lowe said, so the county shouldn’t sustain any additional cost.
The grant should be in place for three years, so funding shouldn’t disappear overnight.
“Hopefully by then we’ll get our vaccine rates to where we want to be for children and school-age kids,” Lowe said and be clear of COVID-19 once and for all.
Council member Doug Harp moved to approved the three hires subject to an OK from the county’s insurance provider. Tom Janes seconded and the council approved it 6-0. Member Jerry Jansen was absent from Tuesday’s meeting.
